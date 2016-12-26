Some Steelers likely candidates not to play against Browns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NFL rules don't permit a third playoff seed to receive a bye before entering the postseason. The Steelers, however, practically get to enjoy that luxury before they play in the wild-card round in two weeks.

By clinching the AFC's No. 3 seed with a 31-27 win Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, nothing but pride is at stake when the Steelers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

The following weekend, the Steelers will play either the Miami Dolphins or Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field in a wild-card game.

The Dolphins are the No. 6 seed but have a chance to move up a spot by beating the New England Patriots in the season finale. The Dolphins also would need the Chiefs to lose to the San Diego Chargers. Under that scenario, the Chiefs would fall to the sixth seed.

Either way, the playoff game will be a rematch from the first half of the season. The Steelers routed the Chiefs, 43-14, in a Sunday night telecast Oct. 2. Two weeks later, they lost in Miami, 30-15, to a team that brought a 1-4 record into the game.

Since playing the Steelers, the Chiefs have gone 9-2, the Dolphins 8-1.

First, the Steelers must deal with that meaningless home game against the 1-14 Browns.

“Our main focus is not to get too far ahead of ourselves and prepare like a normal game week,” tackle Marcus Gilbert said. “When that time comes, we'll amp it up a little more. We still have another game to play, and we can't discard it.”

Playing the Browns might seem like a nuisance, but the players don't seem to be treating it that way.

“They aren't going to be resting, so why should we?” Gilbert said.

Still, the Steelers will be afforded the chance to sit players dealing with injuries, such as tight end Ladarius Green (concussion), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (ankle) and wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring). It also could feature a reduced workload for 38-year-old linebacker James Harrison, who has played almost every snap the past three weeks.

“I don't know what this week is going to hold for us,” Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro said. “I'm going to treat it like a normal week for the most part and try to keep the rhythm the same.”

After the win over the Ravens clinched the AFC North title, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he was in favor of the Steelers resting certain players.

“If we've got a spot clinched up, then I think a lot of guys should get healthy,” he said.

Roethlisberger missed a game earlier in the season after having meniscus surgery on his knee. Running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown would be logical candidates to sit based on how their seasons ended in recent years.

Two years ago, Bell was injured in the season finale and didn't play against the Ravens in the wild-card round.

Bell also missed last year's wild-card game at Cincinnati because of a season-ending injury, and Brown was knocked out late in that game by a Vontaze Burfict hit that caused him to miss the divisional playoff game at Denver with a concussion.

This would be the first postseason the Steelers have all their offensive stars aligned and healthy.

“Knock on wood,” DeCastro said. “We know we're a confident team, and we have some weapons. We had trouble with injuries and it snowballed on us last year.”

Deciding how many players to sit is a dilemma for coaches. With a 53-man roster and seven gameday inactives, not every starting offensive lineman, for example, can skip the Browns game. There are only so many backups on the roster.

“That's the fine line you have to straddle,” DeCastro said. “The guys who need (rest) should get it. Personally, I'd like to play and keep everything going.”

That sentiment has trickled down to the team's younger players who view the Browns game as a chance to impress the coaching staff.

“Why would I want to rest?” first-year receiver Eli Rogers said. “AB, we don't need him to play. We need him for the playoffs. But opportunity is key. I've been waiting for this opportunity. I don't need any rest. I want to play.”

And not just to play, but to extend the Steelers' winning streak beyond six games.

“If you take your foot off the pedal, then you don't get as hot,” Gilbert said. “You always want to stay hot and improve to see what you can do to fix things and get better the next week.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.