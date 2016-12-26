Steelers notebook: Rogers says big catch is 'why we play the game'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eli Rogers didn't think his leaping 20-yard catch on the Steelers' winning drive Sunday was a big deal.

Until he watched a replay of it later that night.

“I didn't think it looked like that,” Rogers said Monday, the day after the Steelers clinched the AFC North title with a last-second 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.

“I didn't feel like I really stretched out and looked the ball in and everything on the instant play. When it was live, it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, it's up. I got it.' ”

Trailing 27-24, the Steelers faced a second-and-1 from the Ravens 39 with 57 seconds remaining. Ben Roethlisberger stepped up in the pocket and spotted the first-year receiver running across the middle. Rogers leaped high in the air, extended his body and caught the ball with both hands before tumbling to the ground between two Ravens defenders.

The catch, the 42nd for Rogers in his first season with the Steelers, put the ball on the 19, and Roethlisberger spiked it with 41 seconds left.

Four plays later, Roethlisberger threw the winning 4-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown.

Rogers called it the biggest catch of his young career but didn't think it was particularly difficult while he was making it.

“We live for those moments,” he said. “That's why we play the game. I love those moments like that.”

The catch showed Rogers' growth as a receiver. He said he had a chance to make a similar catch against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13.

“I dropped it. It was more contested, but I dropped that same type of catch,” he said.

Playoff tickets on sale

The Steelers announced a limited number of tickets will be made available for purchase Wednesday to the team's AFC wild-card game at Heinz Field.

The playoff game is Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 against either the Miami Dolphins or Kansas City Chiefs.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. online at Tickermaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

Looking ahead

By winning the AFC North, the Steelers will play the New England Patriots at Heinz Field in 2017 for the second year in a row. The Patriots were one of two unknown 2017 opponents heading into Sunday's game.

To be determined this Sunday is whether the Steelers will travel to Kansas City or Oakland next season. Whichever team wins the AFC West will get a visit from the Steelers in 2017.

The rest of the 2017 home schedule includes Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay and Minnesota. The road portion includes visits to Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Indianapolis, Chicago and Detroit.

Snap judgments

With tight end Ladarius Green sitting out because of a concussion, Jesse James was on the field for 49 of 58 offensive snaps. David Johnson played 10 snaps and Xavier Grimble nine.

On the patchwork defense line that was minus Stephon Tuitt (ankle), defensive end L.T. Walton played 67 of 75 snaps, four more than nose tackle Javon Hargrave. Ricardo Mathews and former practice squad player Johnny Maxey played 20 snaps each, and nose tackle Daniel McCullers logged 10.

At outside linebacker, Bud Dupree played all 75 snaps, and James Harrison missed just one snap. Arthur Moats got one snap, and Anthony Chickillo played exclusively on special teams.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.