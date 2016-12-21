With Ravens coming to town, Steelers can kill 2 birds with 1 stone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dec. 27, 2015 Ravens 20, Steelers 17 Shocking upset by 4-10 Baltimore team put Steelers' postseason hopes in peril (although they made it anyway)

Dec. 27, 2009 Steelers 23, Ravens 20 It evened the teams at 8-7 apiece – but Baltimore made the playoffs and Steelers missed it anyway

Dec. 28, 2003 Ravens 13, Steelers 10 (OT) Notable because it was a totally meaningless finale – but both teams fought hard to the end

Dec. 29, 2002 Steelers 34, Ravens 31 Baltimore needed the win (and help) to make the playoffs; Steelers needed win (and help) to get a bye

Dec. 16, 2001 Steelers 26, Ravens 21 The AFC North was still up for grabs; this all but wrapped it up

Mike Mitchell was five seasons into his NFL career when he arrived in Pittsburgh. But nothing he'd encountered from his time in Oakland or Carolina prepared him for the feelings associated with Steelers-Ravens.

Even if he didn't yet fully understand why.

“When I got here,” Mitchell said, “it was just, ‘You don't like Baltimore.'

“I don't know, man. It's kind like growing up in the Cold War and you just don't like Russia. ... That's just how it is.”

Late Sunday afternoon, the Steelers (9-5) and Baltimore (8-6) play one of their most meaningful late-regular season games in two decades of rough-and-tumble series history. The Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a victory; the Ravens would be in the division's driver's seat should they win.

Although it has been since 2010 that a division title hinged on a December meeting between the teams, meetings late in 2012 and last season had serious implications for at least one of the two rivals.

Four years ago, the Ravens — who would go on to win the Super Bowl — lost at home to a desperate Steelers team scrambling to make the playoffs (they ultimately wouldn't).

The Steelers last season almost missed out on the postseason again after a shocking loss in Baltimore on the penultimate weekend of the regular season (they would make it anyway but only by way of the aid of some Week 17 help).

Ravens-Steelers games during Decembers in 2008 and '10 — both Steelers wins ­— decided the division title and, more tangibly, made Heinz Field the site for a January postseason rematch (again, both of which were won by the Steelers).

A December 2004 Steelers win against the Ravens clinched them home-field advantage in the playoffs as well as dealt a devastating blow to Baltimore's postseason chances.

Two years later on Christmas Eve, the Ravens returned the favor — a 31-7 win at Heinz Field earned them a playoff bye and eliminated the Steelers.

All part of the lore of this recent rivalry.

“I grew up always recognizing the Baltimore and Pittsburgh rivalry, the AFC North, the Jamal Lewis and Ray Lewis and kind of the hard-nosed smashmouth football that went along with that,” Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell said.

“I remember the early 2000s… when I played Madden, I would always play with the Steelers and the Ravens because that was the kind of football that I enjoyed playing.”

Ben Roethlisberger pointed out how, seemingly every season, the TV networks clamor for a Steelers-Ravens game in prime time. This season is no different — it's one of just two games played Christmas Day.

Mike Wallace is in his first season with Baltimore; he played the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers.

“I just know how much it means to everybody,” the receiver said of Steelers-Ravens. “I honestly feel like it's still the best rivalry in football, but to me personally, the rivalry is thrown out the window this week because this game is all about (making) the playoffs.”

Whereas over the past two years, in particular, the Bengals have become more of a high-profile foil for the Steelers, the dislike associated with Steelers-Ravens is one more borne out of respect.

“There is professional hate with each other,” is how Baltimore receiver Steve Smith Sr. put it.

A week after eliminating the Bengals in a game that featured six personal fouls, taunting calls, after-whistle skirmishes, postgame locker room trash talk and even some barbs on social media, the Steelers turn to a rivalry that has cooled into something rather tame by comparison.

As one of the Steelers' longest-tenured players, guard Ramon Foster is one of the few who can recall, for example, what was on the line when the Steelers and Ravens played big games in 2009 and 2010.

To him, the Baltimore rivalry is more, in his words, “pure.” It's physical but sportsmanlike. It's intense but it stays on the field and during a three-hour game window.

Asked to compare Steelers-Ravens to Steelers-Bengals, Foster interrupted.

“No, don't even,” he said. “Can not… We won't compare them.

“(The Bengals) made a rivalry out of nothing. THIS is the rivalry.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.