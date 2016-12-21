Steelers notebook: Mitchell, Smith Sr. show some holiday spirit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Days before their teams face off in what's the biggest game of the season to this point, neither Mike Mitchell nor Steve Smith Sr. let their personal tiff take center stage.

Steelers safety Mitchell and Ravens receiver Smith were teammates in Carolina in 2013. Since they joined rival teams, neither outspoken player has hidden animosity for each other.

Except Wednesday.

Three days after responding “Is water wet?” when asked if he was looking forward to facing Smith, Mitchell on Wednesday answered a similar query by saying, “I just look forward to playing the AFC North championship game.”

Asked how the quarrel started with Smith, Mitchell said, “I don't know. You ask him.”

In Baltimore a few hours prior, reporters did just that.

But Smith, who took to the podium wearing a green elf costume, didn't have an expansive answer when asked if he had a Christmas message for Mitchell: “You've got to be a little bit more savvy than that — even for an elf.”

Among the verbal barbs publicly exchanged between Smith and Mitchell in recent years were the former saying the latter was on his “lifetime hit list” for allegedly celebrating after Smith left a game at Heinz Field last season because of a back injury.

Last month after a win against Colts on Thanksgiving, Mitchell looked into an ESPN camera and said, “We're coming for you, Steve.”

Brown's $100K donation

Antonio Brown posted on social media a photo of a $100,000 check from his foundation written out to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“Some of those kids' situations and the misfortune that is out of their control,” Brown said Wednesday, “Just to be able to spread my love and extend a reaching hand is what life's all about.”

Brown previously partnered with the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation to serve as the charity partner of his celebrity softball game he staged in Washington, Pa., in May.

No Tuitt, Green

As expected, starters Stephon Tuitt (knee) and Ladarius Green (concussion) did not practice after the defensive end and tight end, respectively, were injured during Sunday's win at Cincinnati.

Linebacker/special teamer Anthony Chickillo (ankle) and special teamer Shamarko Thomas (concussion) also did not practice.

Running back DeAngelo Williams was a full participant and is hoping to play for the first time since the Nov. 6 game at the Ravens, after which he underwent knee surgery. Williams returned to full practice last week and was cleared to play until swelling in the knee arose Sunday. Tomlin elected to de-activate him as a result.

DL Maxey with 1st team

With Cameron Heyward already out for the season and Tuitt's status for Sunday in serious doubt, the Steelers have dire circumstances on their defensive line. Rookie Javon Hargrave is the last starter standing, veteran Ricardo Mathews has been filling in for Heyward, second-year L.T. Walton has been gradually getting more playing time and Daniel McCullers has spent the past three seasons serving as a part-time nose tackle.

That's it for the 53-man roster.

If Tuitt can't play against the Ravens, it's possible — perhaps likely — the Steelers add a defensive lineman. If Wednesday's practice is any indication, that extra lineman might be Johnny Maxey.

“I was working with the first group with L.T. and Hargrave,” said Maxey, an undrafted rookie from Division II Mars Hill who's on the practice squad.

The 6-foot-5, 283-pound Maxey would need to be signed to the active roster by 4 p.m. Saturday.

“(Coaches) have just told me that they're going to give me a hard look the whole week and then make their decision,” Maxey said. “They're not rushing anything, but whenever they make their decision they'll let me know. I don't know when that will be, but I'm just trying to do my part to give them the confidence to put me out there.”

Maxey said he has maintained the same weight he was at when he signed with the Steelers in the hours after the draft was completed April 30.

Heyward-Bey practices

For the first time since the most recent Steelers-Ravens game, receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey was a practice participant. Heyward-Bey suffered a sprained foot in the Nov. 6 game, which left him on crutches or using a walking cart for several weeks. He said the next step is shaking off rust and making sure his foot — and the rest of his body — is in game condition.

“You've got to find a way to be real with yourself, be real with the team,” Heyward-Bey said.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.