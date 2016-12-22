Steelers must solve Ravens' run defense

The fat guy in the big red suit isn't the only extra-large visitor the Steelers will receive Christmas Day.

There is that 340-pound behemoth on the Baltimore Ravens defensive line that will command the offense's attention Sunday at Heinz Field.

Nose tackle Brandon Williams is a plus-sized impediment to the Steelers' resurgent running game and could be a deciding factor on whether the AFC North title is decided Sunday or delayed until New Year's Day.

The Steelers will clinch the division crown with a win but acknowledge they must find a way through Williams, anchor of the Ravens' No. 2-ranked run defense.

“This guy has been dominant,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He is the central figure in why they've been so stout against the run. This guy routinely requires two people to block him, but even when you assign two people to him, very rarely is there movement.”

Tomlin will assign two blockers to Williams, who doesn't merely fill up space so the Ravens linebackers can make the stops. He is third among NFL nose tackles with 46 total tackles and 30 solo stops. Since Williams became a starter in 2014, the Ravens have allowed just 91.8 rushing yards per game, which also ranks second in the NFL.

“That's the standard of the Ravens,” Williams told reporters. “As much as teams try to be pass-happy, as much as it's becoming a pass-happy league, you pretty much can't do anything without a good, steady run game.”

The Steelers will learn whether that's true Sunday. During their five-game winning streak, running back Le'Veon Bell has averaged nearly 143 yards on 28 attempts, and the Steelers are 8-2 this season when rushing for at least 90 yards.

When the teams met Nov. 6 in Baltimore, the Steelers totaled 36 rushing yards on 18 carries and had only two first downs until early in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens also rely on third-year tackle Timmy Jernigan as part of an imposing front seven that includes linebackers Terrell Suggs. Elvis Dumervil and Pro Bowl selection C.J. Mosely. No team in the NFL has allowed fewer rushing first downs than the Ravens.

“You have to give them a lot of respect,” Bell said. “They have a lot of good, physical players who are gifted at stopping the run. They live up to the hype.”

In the first meeting, right tackle Marcus Gilbert had just returned from an ankle injury that caused him to miss three games, and center Maurkice Pouncey missed much of the game after injuring his finger in the first quarter. The Steelers also hadn't debuted their “big” blocking package with Chris Hubbard serving as an extra tight end while mixing in Roosevelt Nix at fullback.

“Whatever we've been doing the past five weeks, we have to do that,” Gilbert said. “We've been running the ball really well. Typically the team that runs the ball well in games like this comes out on top.”

Guard Ramon Foster said the Steelers can't panic if the running game isn't effective early in Sunday's rematch.

“It's about being efficient,” he said. “You don't have to have 150 or 200 yards against those guys. You just have to have a good average. Four yards a pop is what everybody wants. You can't have those negative plays, those 1- or 2-yard losses against them.”

Easier said than done. Only three teams have averaged at least 4 yards per attempt against the Ravens this season.

“They're built for it. They've drafted for it, and they take pride in stopping the run,” Foster said. “Teams that beat them have to continue to break them down.”

Or perhaps spread them out. Another option for the Steelers is use the short passing game to set up the run, much like they did in the first half two weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills.

“We can't have (three-and-outs),” Gilbert said. “We have to keep an up-pace tempo, get those big guys tired. Maybe use the no-huddle. It has worked in the past. We'll come up with something.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.