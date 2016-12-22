Steelers notebook: Green, Tuitt looking less likely to play

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tight end Ladarius Green and defensive end Stephon Tuitt did not practice again Thursday, making it increasingly likely they will miss the Steelers' game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens that could clinch the AFC North title for the Steelers.

Green (concussion) and Tuitt (knee) have not practiced this week and have only one more chance before the 4:30 p.m. game Christmas Day at Heinz Field.

Green's absence could impact quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's ability to throw deep. He's averaging 16.9 yards on 18 receptions.

“If Ladarius doesn't play, those other tight ends have to step up and do like things,” offensive coordinator Todd Haley said Thursday.

That could lead to more playing time for the forgotten tight end on the roster, Xavier Grimble. He has played sparingly in two games since returning from a thigh injury that kept him inactive for three weeks. Grimble played eight snaps on offense last Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals but was not targeted.

“I'm available. I'm healthy, so I'll be out there probably more trying to do my job,” Grimble said. “I've been practicing everything, all different positions and techniques, trying to be as well prepared as I can for the game.”

Coates injures hamstring

Wide receiver Sammie Coates would be the logical player to replace Green as a deep option, but he appeared on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury that limited him in practice.

Coates averages 20.7 yards per catch but, until last Sunday, played mostly special teams after fracturing two fingers on one hand in Week 5 against the New York Jets. Coates played 30 snaps on offense against the Bengals and was targeted four times. His one catch for 10 yards was just his second reception since the Jets game.

“It's been a long road back for him, but there have been a lot of positives — more out here (in practice) than you see in games,” Haley said. “That's just a matter of time. We need everybody down the stretch.”

Thin on the line

Tuitt isn't the only defensive end in jeopardy of missing the Ravens game. Veteran Ricardo Mathews was limited in practice for the second day in a row with an ankle injury.

Nose tackles Javon Hargrave and Daniel McCullers, plus end L.T. Walton, are the only healthy defensive linemen on the 53-man roster.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler was impressed by how Hargrave, McCullers and Walton played against the Bengals after Tuitt and Mathews were injured.

“We tightened up the front a little better, and our guys played a little better,” Butler said. “We got more comfortable with what we were doing. And we knew we had to play (with them).”

In addition to Green and Tuitt, cornerback Justin Gilbert missed practice because of illness, and special teams player Shamarko Thomas sat out again with a concussion.

Linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle) was limited after missing Wednesday's practice. Wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot sprain) was limited for the second day in a row.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.