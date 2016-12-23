Like ex-Penguin Jagr, Steelers' Harrison defies Father Time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite his chosen profession and his proficiency at it, James Harrison doesn't consider himself a sports fan.

“Guys will be like, ‘Did you see this or that from this game last night?' ” the Steelers linebacker said after practice Friday. “And I'll go, ‘No.' ”

As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Harrison doesn't know who hockey star Jaromir Jagr is.

“Jaromir who?” Harrison said when asked for his thoughts on the former Penguins superstar.

Jagr on Thursday became the NHL's career No. 2 scoring leader — at age 44, by far the league's oldest player.

Harrison might not know who Jagr is, but he has something in common with him: Each is playing at a high level at an age long past when most of his peers had since retired.

Harrison is the NFL's oldest player who is not a specialist or a quarterback. No disrespect to kickers, punters, long snappers or quarterbacks, but Harrison's position — outside linebacker — is a little more demanding on the body.

Especially lately.

After adhering to a typically strict rotation among their outside linebackers since Harrison came out of retirement early in the 2014 season, the Steelers' defensive brain trust has elected to pick its two best and run with them. And they judged their two best to be Bud Dupree and Harrison.

Harrison played every defensive snap the past two weeks.

“I feel a lot better than I expected,” Harrison said after being reminded he remarked in the offseason that he was hoping his body would hold up. “Then again, I wasn't playing down-in and down-out for the whole year.”

Harrison's move into the starting lineup coincides with the start of a winning streak that has reached five games heading into Sunday's AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

It will be Harrison's 26th game against the Ravens — his most against any team. His 16 sacks versus Baltimore are also a personal high.

“I have tremendous respect James Harrison and the way he's playing,” said Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who has faced Harrison since 2008.

“From what I've read and know about him, he trains at an unbelievably high level, and I think you have to train at that level to keep his body where it's at. He's playing as well as he's played as far back as I can remember since I've been coaching the Ravens.”

Harrison had two sacks against Baltimore on Nov. 6, the first two of five he has had over the past seven games.

His five sacks lead the team.

“Seeing the things he can do and how great he is and the things he can accomplish at his age are amazing,” teammate Ryan Shazier said. “But at the end of the day, we understand he can do it.”

Asked if being the league's oldest defensive player is a source of pride — or if he's sick of hearing about it — Harrison paused. Then he was characteristically noncommittal: “I mean, it's good for some reasons. And bad for others.”

Harrison also insists he doesn't take any extra pride in wresting the starting spot away from former first-round pick Jarvis Jones (under the terms of the previous rotation, who “starts” was largely ceremonial) — and not even in being considered so valuable by the coaches that they won't remove him from the field for a rest. At age 38.

“That's what (the coaches) want to do; that's fine,” Harrison said. “Earlier, that wasn't what they wanted to, and that was fine. I find no satisfaction one way or the other.”

Finally, Harrison relented.

“Of course, I want to play all 16 (games). I want to play every snap,” he said. “If I don't, then why would I want to come back?”

Like Jagr did the evening before when asked what to credit for his longevity, Harrison credited God.

It sounds, though, as if it would take a higher power to compel Harrison to play as long as Jagr has.

Harrison was asked if he had any desire to match Jagr in playing professional sports at age 44.

“Six more years?” he said rhetorically. “I don't know if I want to play six more years.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.