Steelers notebook: Other receivers must fill voids left by injuries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the Steelers' two biggest deep threats likely not playing Sunday, production in the passing game likely will have to come from other sources.

Not that some of those options aren't familiar with carrying the load.

Receiver Sammie Coates (ankle) and tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) officially are listed as doubtful for the Christmas Day AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

But the NFL's No. 2 in receptions (Antonio Brown) and the Steelers' leader in starts and receptions among tight ends (Jesse James) said they are unfazed.

“You can't make excuses. Every man in a helmet can be the reason we win,” Brown said after Friday's practice. “So we have to approach it with that kind of mentality.”

James confirmed he will start in place of Green, who has 13 catches over the past three weeks when he assumed the No. 1 tight end job following a long recovery from offseason ankle surgery. James has 33 receptions for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

“I'm ready. I've done it already this year,” James said. “We have guys ready to step up who know their job and can do it out there.”

Among those who could fill the void with a well-timed return after missing the past six games is speedy veteran receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey. Heyward-Bey returned to practice this week — albeit in a limited capacity — and is listed as questionable.

After dealing with the effects of broken fingers for more than two months, Coates suffered the ankle injury this week. He did not practice Friday.

Green has not practiced all week as he underwent league concussion protocol.

Whoever plays receiver for the Steelers should benefit from not having to face Jimmy Smith. The Ravens' top cornerback was ruled out for the second consecutive game because of an ankle injury.

Tuitt likely out, too

The other prominent player whose status was in doubt this week, Stephon Tuitt, also is likely to miss Sunday's game. Though he officially is listed as questionable, the defensive end did not practice this week after suffering a knee sprain on the third play of last Sunday's win at Cincinnati. Under coach Mike Tomlin, players who did not practice Friday have not played in that week's game.

Further exacerbating the Steelers' issues on the defensive line is Tuitt's top backup, Ricardo Mathews, also is questionable. The veteran, however, is seen as a much better bet to play. He participated in all three practices this week, including in a full capacity Friday.

Fines for Steelers, not Bengals

Tuitt was fined $9,115 for his facemask penalty on the play in which he suffered his injury in Cincinnati.

The only other fine known to be assessed from last week's chippy Steelers-Benagls game was to Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness early in the third quarter after a tussle that involved teammate David DeCastro and Bengals antagonist Vontaze Burfict. Gilbert also was fined $9,115.

Burfict was not fined for his hit on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, nor was the Bengals' Adam Jones for taunting, Patrick Sims for unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter or safety George Iloka for the (nonpenalized) hit to the head of Green that caused the concussion.

Williams returns (really)?

For the second consecutive Friday, the Steelers deemed backup running back DeAngelo Williams as healthy and cleared to play. That did not materialize, however, last week. Tomlin sat the veteran when swelling appeared in his knee when the team arrived in Ohio.

Also on the injury report for the Steelers are linebacker/special teamer Anthony Chickillo (ankle).

Fine working Christmas

Echoing what Tomlin said earlier this week, several Steelers said they aren't bothered by having to play Christmas Day and, rather, are “honored” by having a captive national audience.

“You can't get better than that: playing Christmas Day, Sunday, 4:30, primetime game,” James said. “We'll be ready to go.”

“It's an amazing stage to be on, Christmas Day,” Brown said. “I'm sure families will be gathered around watching football and enjoying their gifts.”

The NBA for years has staged some of its showcase regular-season games Christmas Day. The NHL, however, is prohibited from playing on the holiday, per the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Steelers union representative Ramon Foster, said he never has heard the subject of avoiding Christmas Day games broached in union/management negotiations.

“It's something we enjoy,” the guard said. “I've played on Thanksgiving twice, home and away, so it really doesn't matter to me.

“You've got everybody watching. We've been doing it all our lives. No sense making a big deal out of it. That's how I feel.”

Often during years in which Christmas doesn't fall on a weekend, the Steelers — and most other NFL teams — hold practice, although it's not uncommon for it to be moved to earlier in the day.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.