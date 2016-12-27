Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Steelers

Steelers' Tomlin calls Bradshaw's words 'unprofessional'
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 1:12 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media during his weekly news conference Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 2 hours ago

Four days after Terry Bradshaw took a shot at Mike Tomlin, the Steelers coach fired back at the Steelers Hall of Famer.

After graciously accepting that “critiques and criticisms” by fans and analysts (Bradshaw works for Fox) are part of his job, Tomlin said being called “a cheerleader guy” — as Bradshaw did on FS1 Friday — “probably falls more into the area of disrespect and unprofessional.”

Then Tomlin added: “But what do I know? I grew up a Dallas fan. Particularly a Hollywood Henderson fan.”

In the lead-up to Super Bowl XIII between the Cowboys and Steelers in January 1979, Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson told reporters of Bradshaw, “He is so dumb, he couldn't spell cat if you spotted him a C and an A.”

At 102-57, Tomlin has the third-highest winning percentage among active coaches at .642. He was tied for the fourth-fastest coach to 60 wins and has guided the Steelers to the playoffs in seven of his first 10 seasons — winning the AFC North five times and going to two Super Bowls (winning the one at the end of his second season in 2008).

On Friday's episode of “Speak For Yourself” on FS1, Bradshaw said of Tomlin: “I don't think he's a great coach at all. He's a nice coach. To me, I've said this, he's really a great cheerleader guy. I don't know what he does. I don't think he is a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.”

After Sunday's win against Baltimore that clinched the division title, several players defended Tomlin. Linebacker Lawrence Timmons, for example, called Tomlin “the premier NFL coach,” and guard David DeCastro said “we weren't very happy about” Bradshaw's comments.

“I appreciate the support, but criticism and critique are very much a part of our business and an element of our business that as a competitor I embrace,” Tomlin said. “The term ‘great' is something I have a great deal of respect for. I certainly don't think at this point that my resume at this point reads as ‘great' — but very few coaches have a resume that reads as ‘great' at this point. Guys like Bill (Belichick) in New England probably can say that or ‘Pop' (Spurs coach Gregg Popovich of the NBA) down in San Antonio, but I think the rest of us are just workin' stiffs, to be quite honest with you.

“Now that being said, terms like, ‘cheerleader guy,' to me, maybe fall outside the bounds of critique or criticism. They probably fall more into the area of disrespect and unprofessional.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.