Tomlin indicates Roethlisberger, Bell, Brown, others will be held out of final game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While steadfastly maintaining the regular-season finale would be approached as “business as usual,” coach Mike Tomlin strongly indicated several of the Steelers' star players will not be in uniform for Sunday's meaningless game against the Cleveland Browns.

Tomlin said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell, receiver Antonio Brown and center Maurkice Pouncey “will get that consideration” as players who will be “preserved as we look into the playoff round.”

At 10-5, the Steelers clinched the AFC North title with their win against Baltimore on Sunday and are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs that begin Jan. 7-8. The Steelers will host either Kansas City or Miami one of those days in the wild-card round.

Tomlin explained the realities of a finite 53-man roster — and the 46-player game-day limit — as limitations in resting his starters.

“A lot of people like to compare this opportunity to a preseason game or the fourth preseason game,” Tomlin said, “(But) the numbers are very different.”

Tomlin did not mention any defensive players, but linebackers James Harrison, Lawrence Timmons and Ryan Shazier and safety Mike Mitchell are candidates to be held out. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt is, too — but he has not played since the first drive of the game at Cincinnati two weeks ago because of a knee injury.

Bell has not appeared in a playoff game in his three-plus seasons with the Steelers, in 2014, it was a knee injury suffered in the regular-season finale that prevented him from playing in a wild-card loss to Baltimore. Brown missed last January's elimination game at Denver because of a concussion suffered during a playoff win at Cincinnati the week prior.

“If they have a helmet on, they need to be prepared to play,” Tomlin said. “And we will treat it as such.”

Roethlisberger said on his radio show on 93.7 FM that he would prefer not to play. Assuming Roethlisberger does not play, Landry Jones and Zach Mettenberger will be the quarterbacks available.

Injury statuses unknown

Tomlin did not give expansive updates on Tuitt and tight end Ladarius Green, each of whom sat out last week's game.

All Tomlin would say about Green is that he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. For Tuitt, Tomlin said, “We will put him in the category of watching his participation and seeing where it leads us.”

Tomlin also did not get into much detail about receiver Sammie Coates, whose hamstring injury caused him to miss the Ravens game.

“I know he worked extremely hard to put himself in position to maybe be a factor last week,” Tomlin said. “He was running, even on Saturday and Sunday. That probably lends itself positively in thinking, in terms of how it may unfold this week. But I don't have the answer to (Coates' status).”

Tomlin said Robert Golden suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game “that could affect his availability this week.”

Golden is a special teams captain. He began the season as the starting strong safety but has been virtually absent from playing on defense over the second half of the season.

Avoiding Boswell

Tomlin seemed particularly irked that two of Chris Boswell's kickoffs went out of bounds Sunday, giving Baltimore good field position.

After making it a point to reference none of the three phases, including special teams, was “perfect in any aspect” Sunday and, later, lauding the defense for responding after a kickoff went out of bounds, Tomlin was asked about Boswell's errant kickoffs.

“I don't know what Boz was trying to do,” Tomlin said. “I made a conscious decision to stay away from Boz. I haven't seen Boz since that second one went out of bounds. Maybe I'll see him tomorrow morning.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.