Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Steelers

Tomlin indicates Roethlisberger, Bell, Brown, others will be held out of final game
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

While steadfastly maintaining the regular-season finale would be approached as “business as usual,” coach Mike Tomlin strongly indicated several of the Steelers' star players will not be in uniform for Sunday's meaningless game against the Cleveland Browns.

Tomlin said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell, receiver Antonio Brown and center Maurkice Pouncey “will get that consideration” as players who will be “preserved as we look into the playoff round.”

At 10-5, the Steelers clinched the AFC North title with their win against Baltimore on Sunday and are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs that begin Jan. 7-8. The Steelers will host either Kansas City or Miami one of those days in the wild-card round.

Tomlin explained the realities of a finite 53-man roster — and the 46-player game-day limit — as limitations in resting his starters.

“A lot of people like to compare this opportunity to a preseason game or the fourth preseason game,” Tomlin said, “(But) the numbers are very different.”

Tomlin did not mention any defensive players, but linebackers James Harrison, Lawrence Timmons and Ryan Shazier and safety Mike Mitchell are candidates to be held out. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt is, too — but he has not played since the first drive of the game at Cincinnati two weeks ago because of a knee injury.

Bell has not appeared in a playoff game in his three-plus seasons with the Steelers, in 2014, it was a knee injury suffered in the regular-season finale that prevented him from playing in a wild-card loss to Baltimore. Brown missed last January's elimination game at Denver because of a concussion suffered during a playoff win at Cincinnati the week prior.

“If they have a helmet on, they need to be prepared to play,” Tomlin said. “And we will treat it as such.”

Roethlisberger said on his radio show on 93.7 FM that he would prefer not to play. Assuming Roethlisberger does not play, Landry Jones and Zach Mettenberger will be the quarterbacks available.

Injury statuses unknown

Tomlin did not give expansive updates on Tuitt and tight end Ladarius Green, each of whom sat out last week's game.

All Tomlin would say about Green is that he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. For Tuitt, Tomlin said, “We will put him in the category of watching his participation and seeing where it leads us.”

Tomlin also did not get into much detail about receiver Sammie Coates, whose hamstring injury caused him to miss the Ravens game.

“I know he worked extremely hard to put himself in position to maybe be a factor last week,” Tomlin said. “He was running, even on Saturday and Sunday. That probably lends itself positively in thinking, in terms of how it may unfold this week. But I don't have the answer to (Coates' status).”

Tomlin said Robert Golden suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game “that could affect his availability this week.”

Golden is a special teams captain. He began the season as the starting strong safety but has been virtually absent from playing on defense over the second half of the season.

Avoiding Boswell

Tomlin seemed particularly irked that two of Chris Boswell's kickoffs went out of bounds Sunday, giving Baltimore good field position.

After making it a point to reference none of the three phases, including special teams, was “perfect in any aspect” Sunday and, later, lauding the defense for responding after a kickoff went out of bounds, Tomlin was asked about Boswell's errant kickoffs.

“I don't know what Boz was trying to do,” Tomlin said. “I made a conscious decision to stay away from Boz. I haven't seen Boz since that second one went out of bounds. Maybe I'll see him tomorrow morning.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.