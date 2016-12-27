Tomlin indicates Roethlisberger, Bell, Brown, others will be held out of final game

While steadfastly maintaining that the regular-season finale would be approached as “business as usual,” coach Mike Tomlin strongly indicated that several of the Steelers' star players will not be in uniform for Sunday's meaningless game against the Cleveland Browns.

Tomlin said that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell, receiver Antonio Brown and center Maurkice Pouncey “will get that consideration” as players who will be “preserved as we look into the playoff round.”

At 10-5, the Steelers clinched the AFC North title with their win against Baltimore on Sunday and are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs that begin Jan. 7-8. The Steelers will host either Kansas City or Miami one of those days in the wild-card round.

Tomlin explained the realities of a finite 53-man roster – and the 46-player gameday limit – as limitations in resting his starters.

“A lot of people like to compare this opportunity to a preseason game or the fourth preseason game,” Tomlin said, “(But) the numbers are very different.”

Tomlin did not mention any defensive players, but linebackers James Harrison, Lawrence Timmons and Ryan Shazier and safety Mike Mitchell are candidates to be held out Sunday. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt is, too – but he has not played since the first drive of the game at Cincinnati two weeks ago because of a knee injury, so he will be on the injury report this week regardless.

Bell has not appeared in a playoff game in his three-plus seasons with the Steelers; in 2014, it was a knee injury sustained in the regular-season finale that prevented him from playing in a wild-card loss to Baltimore. Brown missed last January's elimination game at Denver because of a concussion sustained during a playoff win at Cincinnati the week prior.

“If they have a helmet on they need to be prepared to play,” Tomlin said. “And we will treat it as such.”

Roethlisberger said on his radio show on KDKA-FM that he would prefer not to play, if given the choice. Assuming Roethlisberger does not play, Landry Jones and Zach Mettenberger will be the quarterbacks available.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com.