Steelers

Le'Veon Bell named Steelers' MVP
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 1:18 p.m.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Running back Le'Veon Bell, who ranks second in the NFL in rushing despite missing three games, was named the Steelers' MVP on Wednesday in voting conducted by his teammates.

It is the second time Bell has won the award. He also was named team MVP in 2014.

Bell has rushed for 1,268 yards in 12 games, also ranking second in the NFL with 108.7 rushing yards per game. He leads the NFL in scrimmage yards per game (157.0)

Earlier this season, Bell became the fastest player to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 1,500 receiving yards in his career (38 games).

He also surpassed 4,000 career rushing yards in his 47th game, reaching that figure faster than any Steelers player except for Jerome Bettis (44 games).

Bell set the franchise single-game rushing record against Buffalo when he rushed for 236 yards.

Since 1969, a running back has won the Steelers MVP award on eight occasions. Bell is just the second multiple recipient. Bettis won the award in 1996, 1997 and 2000. Other running backs to win the award are Franco Harris (1972), Barry Foster (1992) and Willie Parker (2006).

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

