Steelers

Steelers notebook: Backup QB Jones might have much at stake vs. Browns
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 5:42 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Landry Jones throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Patriots.

Sunday figures to be the third NFL regular-season game that Landry Jones will start and finish.

While it won't mean a thing to the Steelers' playoff seeding, it — potentially — could mean plenty to Jones. Even if he won't acknowledge that, some of his teammates will.

“I think it was Al (Villanueva) this morning, he said, ‘Landry has an opportunity to go out and — the way backup quarterbacks are being paid — he's a free agent next year, there's no telling whether he is a $4- or $5-million-a-year guy, or he can be a $2- or $3-million backup,' ” guard Ramon Foster said. “So there's a lot for him on the line. I think he knows it. We know it, so it's got to be on his mind.”

Jones is in line to make his fourth career start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed to Cleveland reporters Wednesday that he plans on giving Ben Roethlisberger and other selected prominent starters the day off.

Jones, officially, is 1-2 as an NFL starter, but that lone win — Nov. 15, 2015, against Cleveland — comes with the asterisk as he lasted only one series because of a left-ankle injury.

And although Jones won “in relief” of Mike Vick on Oct. 18 last year against the Arizona Cardinals, he never has experienced the joy of starting and finishing a victory. So don't tell Jones Sunday's result doesn't matter.

“(Auditioning for a 2017 job) in the back of your mind,” Jones said, “but first and foremost you want to win the game. There's nothing that replaces going out there and getting a win. That's what I'm really focused on.”

Jones is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this coming spring. He served as the Steelers' third-string quarterback from the time he was drafted until the middle of last season, when he usurped Vick as the Steelers' No. 2 with Bruce Gradkowski on injured reserve.

Roethlisberger said he's seen growth in Jones over the years.

“You've been able to see a lot of understanding of football, of our offense, defense and things like that,” Roethlisberger said.

His media skills have reached the level of a savvy veteran starter. Jones deftly avoided addressing whether he would be open to returning as Roethlisberger's backup in 2017.

“Oh man,” he said, “that's so far down the road I haven't really even thought about it yet.”

Inside Jarvis Jones

The Steelers' other Jones was equally diplomatic in addressing a potentially controversial subject. Jones is a former first-round pick who not only lost his starting job this season but was not even on the active roster for this past Sunday's win over Baltimore.

“It is what it is,” Jones said. “Playoff time, to me, man, that's what I'm focused on. Whatever happened over the course of the season, it happened. I'm focused on the plans in front of us, and that's Cleveland this week. And beyond.”

After splitting the right outside linebacker snaps with James Harrison over most of the past three seasons — but still being designated as the “starter” — Jones' playing time has decreased gradually over the past six games.

And Harrison's ascension to the starting gig over Jones happens to coincide with the Steelers' six-game winning streak. That's made it difficult for Jones to complain about his plight.

“I mean, (the defense) has been ballin', man,” Jones said. “They've got a tempo. They're meshing at the right time, and you can't take away from what those guys are doing.”

Green returns to practice

Ten days after suffering a concussion in a game at Cincinnati, tight end Ladarius Green returned to the practice for the first time, albeit in a limited capacity. Green remains in the league's concussion protocol.

Also limited in practice were receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) and tight end Xavier Grimble (ribs).

Tuitt remains out

Stephon Tuitt was one of several starters who did not practice but is the only one with a significant injury. Tuitt hasn't played since the fourth snap of the Bengals game two weeks ago because of a knee injury.

Roethlisberger, tackle Marcus Gilbert and safety Mike Mitchell were given the day off, and linebacker Ryan Shazier was kept out because of illness.

Core special teams players Anthony Chickillo (ankle) and Robert Golden (ankle) joined defensive lineman Ricardo Mathews (ankle) in not practicing because of injury.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

