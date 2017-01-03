Rogers leads Steelers' young depth receivers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A clutch third-down catch in overtime Sunday reminded Eli Rogers of a route he ran in Cleveland six weeks ago.

On that cold, windy November afternoon, Rogers tried to make the catch but couldn't secure the football.

This time, he held on.

“That was big,” said Rogers, who caught three passes on the final drive Sunday to defeat the Cleveland Browns, 27-24, at Heinz Field. “I went up and just tried to have strong hands. When we played them last time, I had the same kind of catch and I dropped it. … I just tried to remember the little details and take those into clutch moments and big-time moments when it gets tight.”

With Antonio Brown inactive Sunday, those moments fell to three young receivers who want a chance to contribute when the playoffs start this weekend with a 1 p.m., Sunday visit from the Miami Dolphins.

On the overtime drive, Rogers, Demarcus Ayers and Cobi Hamilton accounted for six catches, 76 yards and a touchdown.

As a two-year pro, the 24-year-old Rogers is almost a veteran in a trio that combined Sunday for 14 catches and 159 yards.

“It's a big confidence boost just to go out there and do it in a game setting,” said Rogers, “because we do it every day in practice.”

With his team trailing 24-21, Rogers' third-down catch moved the Steelers forward 8 yards, and Ayers converted with a 6-yarder on fourth-and-2. On the next snap, the Steelers won with a 26-yard touchdown catch by Hamilton.

“This was an opportunity,” Rogers said. “Coach (Mike) Tomlin spoke about making plays and being a guy we can turn to. We knew we'd have those opportunities in this game.”

Win or lose, the regular-season finale wouldn't have changed the Steelers' playoff position, so the team rested Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Maurkice Pouncey. Sammie Coates and Ladarius Green also didn't play, leaving more passes available for others.

Targeted six times by quarterback Landry Jones, Rogers led with six catches and 61 yards. Hamilton had 54 yards on three receptions with a 26-yard winner in overtime.

Equally remarkable was Ayers, who scored an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 44 yards on five catches. He also drew a pass-interference flag in the fourth quarter that led to DeAngelo Williams' 1-yard touchdown run.

Ayers was a practice squad player until his activation Dec. 12 and filled the lineup spot left open by Brown. Jones targeted Ayers a team-high 12 times.

“I wasn't really trying to be (Brown), I was just trying to do as much as I can to pick up his slack,” Ayers said. “It's hard being one of the best receivers in the league after playing in your second NFL game.”

With Brown and his 106 catches on the sideline, Rogers noticed a difference in the way Cleveland's secondary schemed. Without the Pro Bowl receiver, the Steelers' unproven trio faced more man coverage.

“They're not going to play us too much in man with A.B. out there,” Rogers said. “He's the best receiver in the league, so you better play different coverage than that.”

The Steelers have searched for reliable options to complement Brown, a job Rogers — and maybe Hamilton and Ayers — will try to perform in the playoffs. Rogers is third on the team behind Brown and Bell (75 catches) with 48 receptions.

Hamilton has 17 catches, and Ayers has six.

“Of course, A.B. is the lead dog,” Ayers said. “The last couple of weeks or so, he's been getting a lot of double teams. Our (goal) has been to help him out as much as possible.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated the wrong day of the Steelers' playoff game versus Miami.