Steelers

Dolphins QB Tannehill could return against Steelers

Sun Sentinel | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill reacts after teammate Matt Moore was intercepted in the end zone in the second quarter against the Bills on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.

Updated 8 hours ago

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has been sidelined since Dec. 11 with two sprained ligaments in his left knee, could practice — and ultimately play — this week against the Steelers, coach Adam Gase said Monday. But no one is sure yet.

“That's what I want to find out,” Gase said about the chance of Tannehill practicing ahead of Sunday's wild-card game. “I don't know. I don't want to say ‘yes' or ‘no.'

“You guys all know the guy's a freak of nature. His body is unique and the way he heals the same way,” Gase said. “We'll just kind of take it one step at a time. We'll have better idea, especially once we hit Wednesday, but probably Tuesday, I'll have a good idea so gameplan-wise we can figure out what's going on.”

Gase said in a long-shot scenario Tannehill could be a game-time decision for Sunday's game.

“It'd be an option,” Gase said. “But I doubt it just because I need to know where he's at.

“I'm going to have to feel really good about this.”

Tannehill has a sprained anterior cruciate ligament and a sprained medial collateral ligament and has usually been walking with a brace on his injured left knee. But he recently has been seen in the locker room walking without the brace and seems to only have a slight limp.

Tannehill seemed to be in good spirits Monday. He joked with reporters briefly.

Gase, who noted Sunday that he'd be the one to make the final decision on whether and when Tannehill could play in the playoffs, said he would consult with medical officials and go from there. Gase hadn't yet had that conversation when he met with reporters early Monday afternoon.

“I need to know what his movement skills are, where we are as far as really the structure of his knee and things like that,” Gase said. “Once I get that update I'll have a better idea of what we're going to do moving forward.”

Gase continues to hint there's a chance Tannehill could return and regain his starting spot from Matt Moore.

“Anytime you get a starter back, no matter what position it is, that's what you want,” Gase said. “But I know since Matt's been in there, he's done a really good job and he's done exactly what I need him to do.”

Gase said he's not sure what to expect to hear from the medical personnel about Tannehill. And he again left the door open for Tannehill to return in referencing linebacker Kiko Alonso, who played against the New York Jets last month despite having an injured hamstring.

“I don't know what to expect,” Gase said. “Like I said, (we were) going to play the Jets and everybody was telling me Kiko is not going to go, and all of a sudden he's going.

“So I don't know.”

Note: Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is drawing interest around the NFL as a head coaching candidate. Teams have asked the Dolphins for permission to speak with Joseph, Gase said. At least six teams are in the market for a new coach. Joseph is drawing attention even though Miami allowed a franchise-record 6,122 yards during the regular season. Joseph, who is in his first season with the Dolphins, dealt with a wave of injuries and helped them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

