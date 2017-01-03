Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Tomlin has seen damage Miami back can do
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, 1:42 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hasn't forgotten what Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi did against his defense in October.

He doesn't want anyone else to forget, either.

Ajayi, the Dolphins' second-year runner, gouged the Steelers for 204 yards on 25 carries in a 30-15 win over the Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium.

“We're not going to pretend that the 200-yard day was a lightning strike,” Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “It was very real.”

Ajayi came into the game a relative unknown. He had 117 yards rushing through five games and not only entered the year as the backup to veteran Arian Foster, he was inactive the first week of the season.

Another injury to Foster, who would retire nine days after the Steelers game, opened the door for Ajayi, and his breakout performance came at the Steelers' expense. He scored two touchdowns, including a 62-yard burst with 50 seconds left that secured the win for the Dolphins.

Ajayi followed with a 214-yard rushing game the next week against Buffalo, and he rushed for 206 yards against the Bills in Week 16. He finished with 1,272 yards, eight rushing touchdowns and a 4.9 average per carry.

“There's tangible evidence we need to respect this preparation process and have to have an understanding what occurred the last time we played these guys was not a lightning strike,” Tomlin said. “We have a big-time work week in front of us.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

