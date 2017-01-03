Green could return against Dolphins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ladarius Green remains in concussion protocol, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful the veteran tight end can play Sunday in the AFC wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field.

Green has not played since taking a blow to the head late in the Steelers' game at Cincinnati on Dec. 18.

“He is progressing rather well,” Tomlin said.

Green practiced on a limited basis twice last week but was withheld from the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns that had no impact on the Steelers' playoff positioning.

The Steelers will hold their first practice in preparation for the Dolphins on Wednesday.

“The quality of participation and the effects of it probably will be one of the last one or two items that he's going to check off,” Tomlin said. “But we won't shortcut the protocol. We never do. We will rely on the medical experts in that area as we always do.”

Regarding other players held out against the Browns, Tomlin said he is “excited about maybe having them available to us,” as he referred to wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring), tight end Xavier Grimble (ribs), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee), linebacker Anthony Chickillo (knee) and safety Robert Golden (ankle).

Among that group, Tuitt is the only starter and he said Monday he will suit up against the Dolphins.

Players being evaluated medically after suffering injuries against the Browns are defensive end Ricardo Mathews (ankle), linebacker Vince Williams (shoulder) and cornerback Justin Gilbert (shoulder).

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.