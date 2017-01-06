Steelers guard Foster's impact extends off field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

He isn't the record-breaking All Pro in the Steelers locker room, nor is he the future Hall of Fame quarterback, the snarly former defensive player of the year, nor the team MVP.

He isn't even among the two most decorated players in his own position group.

But of all the personalities in the Steelers locker room, Ramon Foster arguably is the most popular and respected man among his teammates. Accounting for 70-plus players split into 10 position groups, a strong case can be made that Foster most has the ear of the entire room.

“Ramon is huge in here,” fellow guard B.J. Finney said.

“He's a leader amongst all the men around this locker room,” said Marcus Gilbert, the offensive lineman who has been Foster's teammate the longest. “A lot of guys look up to him.”

The voice of Foster, the Steelers' player union representative, is perhaps the most heard coming out of the Steelers' facility — both literally (Foster's deep, Southern-twanged voice booms, often with wisecracks or good-natured ribbing of teammates) and in the press (he has won the Chief Award for his cooperation with the media).

Foster turns 31 on Saturday. He would be satisfied if he has to wait 29 days to get the birthday gift he most wants.

“(Winning a Super Bowl) would mean everything,” Foster said Friday. “That's the only thing I care about.”

Among the Steelers starters, no one has waited longer for that chance. Foster, a fixture on the offensive line for eight seasons, will be in his familiar left guard spot when the Steelers open up their postseason Sunday against Miami.

Foster joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent three months after their most recent Super Bowl victory in early 2009.

Only five players on the 53-man roster are older than Foster; only six have been in the NFL longer. Of those groups, only backup running back DeAngelo Williams — in his second season with the Steelers — hasn't earned a Super Bowl ring.

That means none of the players with a locker at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex have been there longer than Foster and not won a Super Bowl.

“I can only imagine what that seventh ring (for the franchise) will look like,” Foster said. “I imagined it the last time we played in the Super Bowl in 2010. I want that.”

Foster made his 100th regular-season start two weeks ago in the division-clinching victory against rival Baltimore. Only three current teammates have started more games for the Steelers.

“What makes 'Mon special is he's not only a vocal leader, he leads by example,” Gilbert said. “And he's a guy whose work ethic can never be denied. What he brings to the O-line is good as you're going to get.”

“I wish that everybody on our team had a guy in their position group like him. Because he's rare.”

Throughout Foster's tenure, the Steelers offensive line transformed from a weakness into a reliable strength. He became a starter during his rookie season, and in Year 2 Foster was the Steelers' starting right guard in the Super Bowl XLV loss to Green Bay. He admits the early team success spoiled him.

“I thought for sure in no more than two years we would be back again,” Foster said. “And now it's been six years.”

During that time, Foster went from the line's junior statesman to its leader. He transitioned into a leadership role after Willie Colon was released in 2013.

“He was the last (lineman) with a (Super Bowl) ring,” Foster said. “I gotta get one.”

It's the ring that Foster said drives him most — certainly more than recognition in the form of Pro Bowl honors or big-money contracts. He re-signed with the Steelers on the day he hit unrestricted free agency last March, turning down more lucrative offers elsewhere.

“One, I love it here,” Foster said. “But two, the ring is what's most important.”

Foster acknowledges “the door starts to close” in regards to time left to get that elusive ring. Whether he gets it or not, though, he has left an indelible mark on the Steelers locker room.

“The things that matter to me is that when my time is done here, the guys talk about me to the point where the younger guys feel like they know me,” Foster said. “Your legacy.

“Part of my legacy is I want to get the ring, to where they can say, ‘ 'Mon helped do this. 'Mon helped do that.' Or, ‘Man, if 'Mon was here, this would go down.' The (individual) accolades, man, if they come, perfect. But I'm OK.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.