Penguins' Oleksy prepares to meet former team

Not that they forget about the bruises and aches they gave one another in the American Hockey League as opponents a few years ago, but just for amusement, Steve Oleksy and Scott Wilson occasionally swap photographic proof of the physicality they dig up.

“They got me giving him a couple crosschecks and him giving me an elbow,” said Oleksy, who spent three seasons with the Hershey Bears, Washington's AHL affiliate. “We laugh about it all the time. It's one of those things where for a couple years there, I really respected the way the Wilkes team played, and when I had the opportunity to join them, I was excited to do that.”

A year-and-a-half has passed since Oleksy left the Washington Capitals' organization and joined the Penguins as a free agent, one who ended up with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the entirety of the 2015-16 season. The defenseman, who turns 31 on Feb. 4, has appeared in 69 NHL games, including six in the past month. He likely will square off against the Capitals for the first time Wednesday night when the Penguins visit Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

“I didn't necessarily think he was the greatest guy when I played against him,” Bryan Rust said. “He's hard to play against. He's mean out there. But then off the ice, when you get to know him, he's one of the nicest guys out there. ... It's surprising, and it's impressive that you can go from one way to almost the complete opposite when you play. It shows the type of pro he is.”

Though he reached the NHL with a distinctly brutish brand of hockey, Oleksy crosses paths with the Capitals at a curious point in his career. Sure, he still threw punches and earned himself a fighting major in two of his seven game appearances this season. But in five of those seven games, he also performed well enough from a positional and puck-moving perspective to help the Penguins generate more scoring chances and shots on goal than they allowed when they had him on the ice.

Oleksy tallied three shots on goal during the Dec. 28 win over Carolina. He reached or exceeded that total just three times in 62 games with the Capitals.

No, the 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman will not surpass Derrick Pouliot or David Warsofsky or even prospects Ethan Prow and Lukas Bengtsson as an enticing playmaking option in the Penguins' system anytime soon. But Oleksy recognizes parallels between the faith placed on him by coach Mike Sullivan and the trust he earned from former Capitals coaches Adam Oates and Calle Johansson in early 2013, when Washington offered him a three-year, two-way contract.

He tallied nine points in 28 games after Washington brought him up in early March 2013. All three of his games with three-plus shots on goal came during the calendar year. Oleksy, who never finished with a double-digit point total in three seasons at Lake Superior State, became emboldened.

“It was the same thing with Sully here,” Oleksy said.

He's far from the first defenseman to blossom because of the faith granted by Sullivan. With 14 points in 39 games, Ian Cole is on pace to smash his career high of 17 points in a season, which he attained in 74 games in 2014-15. Justin Schultz not only rediscovered his offensive gifts but developed an effective defensive game.

“If you're on a team like ours that wants to play a high-pace, high-skill game, sure, you can be more defensive slanted like I am or like he is,” Cole said of Oleksy, “but you still need to be able to make plays and get pucks to guys like Sid and Geno with space, give them opportunities to just go and create offense. Everyone needs to be able to play a two-way game.”

Oleksy accepts the fighter label placed upon him without an argument. He acknowledged his willingness to drop his gloves set him apart from the collection of depth defenseman in Washington and the Penguins' organization. But he's not bloodthirsty.

He founded the Eastside Elite Hockey League in Michigan because he grew tired of watching senseless antagonism in offseason games.

“It's hard for the higher-caliber guys to go home and play in a regular beer league — obviously for the reasons of guys kind of trying to take liberties with them but also to fine-tune your game,” said Oleksy, who continues to run the league and expects it to expand beyond 19 teams next summer.

The tough guy with the winding path to the NHL chose an unusual word for the league, which caters to pros and players in college and Juniors.

“It's kind of my baby,” he said. “It's something I've started from the ground up.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.