Gorman: For Big Ben, winning all that matters

Ben Roethlisberger had his best statistical game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it means nothing.

Take no joy that the Steelers quarterback had his best passer rating (152.5) and completion percentage (81.5) in throwing for 300 yards and season-high five touchdowns in a 43-14 victory over the Chiefs Oct. 2 at Heinz Field.

Those numbers will mean nothing to Roethlisberger when the Steelers visit the Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

“When you get to the playoffs, you throw stats out the window,” Roethlisberger said. “You just go out and win a football game however you can win it.”

Truth is, Big Ben's right.

The three 300-yard passing games of his postseason career came in losses, to Jacksonville (337) in 2007, Baltimore (334) in '15 and Denver (339) last year.

Not counting his three Super Bowl appearances, Roethlisberger has averaged 206.2 passing yards in playoff victories and 289 yards in playoff losses.

No wonder there's only one statistic that he cares about.

“Winning,” Roethlisberger said. “I'll stop you. That's all that matters. Last week wasn't great statistics-wise, but we won the game. That's all that matters.

“Just winning. That's all that matters to me.”

Roethlisberger knows that his career will be judged by what he does in the playoffs. His career postseason record improved to 12-6 with a performance that showed both sides of Big Ben.

Roethlisberger completed his first 10 passes, including two touchdowns to Antonio Brown in the first quarter, but finished 13 of 18 for 197 yards and two interceptions in the 30-12 wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field.

When it comes to winning in the playoffs, Roethlisberger knows that two statistics matter.

“Turnovers and red-zone offense are the key for a quarterback and an offense,” he said. “Turning the ball over ... can't do it.”

It's no surprise that Roethlisberger has 16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in postseason victories, but eight touchdowns and 11 picks in losses.

“You can use his stats to say it correlates to his play, but I don't think it just falls on him. It falls on everybody,” Steelers left guard Ramon Foster said. “He owns it, for one. And, two, he corrects it. That's the thing about Ben. It's not one of those things where he'll dwell on it, put a towel over his head and feel like the world is coming to an end. He's a guy who pushes through because he knows he can make plays and get this team a win.”

That's evident in the red-zone statistics. The Steelers ranked 12th in the NFL, at 59.62 percent, but scored touchdowns on 80 percent in their last three games. The worrisome number is that they convert 72.4 percent in the red zone at home but only 43.5 percent on the road.

Arrowhead Stadium has a reputation as one of the loudest in the NFL, and the Chiefs have ballhawks in the secondary with a penchant for picking off passes. This is a big game for Big Ben.

“When you have a Super Bowl champion quarterback and a guy who's seen it all, it's good to have your leader who's been through situations like that,” Steelers receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey said. “When things do get rowdy, he calms us down.

“If that situation comes up and we do get rattled, it's a simple, ‘Calm down and let's do what we do.' You don't get a speech. You don't need to be a big ‘hoo-rah' guy — 'cause that's not Ben. Ben is a straight-forward, ‘Hey, guys, lock in.' And I think guys lock in when they hear that. You definitely have guys you look at to see how their demeanor is, and Ben is one of them. He never panics, so we shouldn't panic.”

A week that started with panic, after Roethlisberger left the stadium in a boot, likely will depend not on his statistics but whether he minimizes his mistakes.

It's about winning. To Roethlisberger, that's all that matters.

And Big Ben is right.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.