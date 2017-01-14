Hargrave enjoying strong rookie year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The list of South Carolina State products who played/play in the NFL is a long one, ranging alphabetically from 49ers defensive back Phillip Adams (2010-2015) to Steelers wide receiver Al Young (1971-1972).

In between, Giants linebacker Harry Carson is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and most Steelers fans will tell you that Donnie Shell should be.

Which brings us to “J Wobble,'' known to family, friends and most people outside the Steelers locker room as rookie nose tackle Javon Hargrave.

It doesn't seem right that the only Steelers defensive player to score a touchdown this season — and an all-state basketball player in high school in North Carolina — should carry such a nickname.

But it comes courtesy of Steelers veteran defensive end Cam Heyward, who probably has a right to call Hargrave whatever he likes. After all, it was Heyward who announced Hargrave's selection last spring in the third round of the NFL Draft in Chicago.

Hargrave, 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, isn't eager to talk about the nickname, which is emblazoned above his locker stall instead of his given name.

“Those boys made it,” Hargrave said of some of his teammates. “I don't even know the story.”

Is it because of how he walks?

“I guess so, or runs, one of them,” he said.

Actually, Hargrave has found a way to run, walk or (perhaps) even wobble toward enough ball carriers to earn a starting spot in 14 games this season, including the wild-card playoff victory against the Miami Dolphins.

He is one of three rookies (cornerback Artie Burns and strong safety Sean Davis are the others) who will start for the Steelers on Sunday in the divisional round playoff game in Kansas City.

Hargrave made one of the biggest plays of the season Nov. 20 in Cleveland when he recovered a Browns fumble in the end zone to give the Steelers the decisive cushion in a 24-9 victory that stopped a four-game losing streak.

The Steelers haven't lost since.

Playing a position in which he largely keeps blockers off linebackers, Hargrave has managed to record 27 tackles, three quarterback pressures, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Steelers All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey spends a good portion of practice tangling with Hargrave and, especially in training camp, showing him particular techniques to improve his game.

“I've seen his growth the whole year,” Pouncey said, “the way he moves, the way he takes on double teams.”

In camp, before the actual game-planning begins, Pouncey said he tells him, 'Don't lean that way. Make sure you get your hands lower. Come off the ball a little faster. Get into (the blockers) quicker so they don't get on you.' ”

Hargrave soaks up the knowledge, knowing if he can confront Pouncey in practice without embarrassing himself, the rest of the league can't be much tougher.

“That's the best center in the league,” Hargrave said. “Just going against him every day gets me ready to go against the other people.”

Hargrave calls his rookie season “a journey” that was like “being put in the fire, basically.”

“I had to grow up quick.”

He said the beginning of the season was the toughest part. “Not really knowing anything and just going out there and playing. But now I'm feeling really comfortable and I'm able to recognize little things, the offense and what they're trying to do to me.”

He said his adjustment to the NFL from South Carolina State of the FCS Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has been no different than that of any other rookie.

“I think it's an adjustment for anybody who comes from college to the NFL,” he said. “They say it's the competition, but I feel like I can play with anybody. I just had to get up to speed with everybody and start playing faster.

“I feel like I let my will out on some people.”

Hargrave and Shell are not strangers, meeting on several occasions at South Carolina State. Shell, who has worked for the Carolina Panthers and recently helped Johnson Smith University in Charlotte develop a campus ministry, phoned to congratulate Hargrave when the Steelers drafted him.

“He keeps telling me to do what I'm doing,” Hargrave said. “He said to call him if I ever need anything.”

Has Hargrave called?

“Not lately,” he said. “I'm kind of busy.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.