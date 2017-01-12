Chiefs' TE Kelce poses defensive matchup problems

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski often wears the label as the most dynamic tight end in the NFL.

Yet those who've tried to run with the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce or schemed to stop him say the 27-year-old belongs in that conversation. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Kelce is listed an inch shorter than Gronk and five pounds lighter, but he's likely quicker and possibly more elusive.

The fourth-year pro ranked first among tight ends and 12th among all pass-catchers with 1,125 yards this season.

“He's rare, to have that kind of size and speed and athletic ability,” Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats said. “And with him, I'd say he has more wiggle than Gronk.”

It's that wiggle – his elusiveness – that makes Kelce a mismatch for most.

At different times Sunday, a linebacker, safety or cornerback could find themselves chasing after him when the Steelers visit Kansas City for an AFC divisional round matchup at 1 p.m. With Gronkowski on injured reserve, Kelce can clearly be called the most dangerous tight end left in the playoffs.

“He's just so dynamic, what he can do in the passing game,” Steelers tight end Jesse James said. “(He's) the best probably in the NFL this year for sure. He just keeps improving each year. He's exciting to watch.”

Kelce scored a late touchdown in Week 4 against the Steelers, but otherwise wasn't much of a factor as the Chiefs lost 43-14 at Heinz Field. But he showed his dangerousness just two weeks ago, when he caught an 80-yard touchdown in Week 16 and finished with 11 catches for 180 yards against the Denver Broncos.

Kelce finished the regular season with 85 catches.

“He's extremely shifty,” Moats said. “If you look at him, he's an easy runner. It doesn't look like he's trying hard, but he's still running by guys. You always see him catching the deep bombs.

“He's just a guy who's savvy too. Look at his route running. He'll set a linebacker down or set a safety down. And then he has extremely strong hands as far as catching away from his body. He has all the things you like in a tight end – plus the speed.”

Kelce was a reliable target for quarterback Alex Smith late in the season with more than 100 yards receiving in five of the final seven weeks. He had four in a row in Weeks 11-14.

“Kelce is as dynamic as any tight end in football right now,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “Man, he's a special guy. He's a matchup issue. Too athletic for linebackers. Too big and strong often time for secondary people. It's probably going to require a combination of both. That and some zone coverage and such to minimize his impact on the game.”

The Steelers' game plan worked well in Week 4.

Targeted a team-best eight times, Kelce caught five passes for just 23 yards. The longest reception was nine yards. His touchdown catch – a 3-yarder – came on fourth-down with 4 seconds left in a Chiefs' blowout loss.

He was targeted three times in the red zone.

When the Chiefs had first-and-goal from 7 in the third quarter, Smith threw twice at Kelce but the team failed to score. Cornerback Justin Gilbert defended Kelce on the second-down incompletion, a matchup Tomlin noted this week.

“In my head what I kept telling myself was, ‘He's still a tight end,'” Gilbert said. “Me being a cornerback and him being a tight end, I should be able to cover him and run with him all day, even though he is as good as he is.”

However, should that job fall to a linebacker instead, Gilbert said “he'd better run a 4.4 or 4.5.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.