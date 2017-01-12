Steelers offensive coordinator Haley hopes to quiet his former home

NOTE: In 2011, the steelers ranked No. 21 in points (20.3), 14 in rush and 10 in pass

How the Steelers offense has fare in the five years since Todd Haley has been offensive coordinator:

Todd Haley has stood on both sidelines for games at Arrowhead Stadium. He knows the noise that holds the Guinness World Record for loudest crowd roar can be a disrupting factor on visiting teams.

Ignoring the roar won't be the only distraction the Steelers offensive coordinator must combat Sunday during an AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It also will be Haley's first playoff game inside the stadium since he was head coach of the Chiefs from 2009-11. And, like the crowd, Haley doesn't want his return to be some unwanted noise.

“What's important to me is coming out on the winning side,” Haley said Thursday. “It doesn't matter who we are playing in this game. It's a huge game for all of us and one we want to figure out a way to win.”

Haley hopes the outcome is better than the first time he coached a playoff game at Arrowhead. The Chiefs were beaten in the wild-card round following the 2010 season by the Baltimore Ravens, 30-7.

His only return since his firing late in the 2011 season came last year when the Steelers, playing with backup quarterback Landry Jones, were beaten 23-13.

Haley expects the Chiefs faithful to be extra loud when Kansas City hosts its first playoff game in six years — or since he was head coach.

“I've been on the other end of it and gone in and coached in it. It can be a factor in this game,” Haley said. “We work very hard at making the venue of where we're playing a nonfactor.”

This year, Haley will take into Arrowhead an offense that has five Pro Bowl players, struck a comfortable balance between the running and passing game and kept its franchise quarterback sacked fewer times than at any point in his 13-year career.

From a statistical standpoint, the Steelers had a better offense last year when they finished fourth in points scored and passing yards and were third in total yards. But this offense — which was 10th in points, fifth in passing yards and seventh in total yards — is healthier and more well-rounded with running back Le'Veon Bell and All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown able to dominate games, forcing defenses to take a pick-your-poison mentality.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, an ally of former coordinator Bruce Arians, has watched Haley — and his offense — evolve since the coordinator's arrival in 2012.

“He just puts his ego aside and utilizes everything he has,” said Roethlisberger, who was sacked a career-low 17 times during the regular season. “He won't say, ‘This is what we're doing.' He'll ask a lot, ‘What do you guys want to do? What do you think about this?' He comes to players and talks to them about what they're comfortable with. For a coordinator to be able to do that, I think speaks volumes for what he's been able to get to and making us as good as we are.”

Guard Ramon Foster mentioned the way Haley has kept the offense humming with the suspension to Martavis Bryant and injuries to Sammie Coates, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Ladarius Green.

“He's more calm. He's more in tune to the perfection of the offense,” Foster said. “Just because one offense is doing this in the league, he's not following that trend. You have to commend him on his growth.”

If the Steelers keep advancing in the playoffs, Haley could become a candidate for future head coaching vacancies. Most of the openings since the end of the season already have been filled.

Roethlisberger thinks Haley is deserving of a second chance.

“Of course. Look what he's done,” he said. “We've had a top-five offense the few years he's been here, and he's kind of the leader of our offense. I don't see why he shouldn't get the opportunity, if that's what he wants.”

Haley said he doesn't want it. At least not now.

“I think it's very nice of him to say that, but my focus is 100 percent on trying to get this game against the Chiefs,” he said. “It's a huge game for us, and I think if you're focus isn't 100 percent on that, then you're doing a disservice to the players and the coaches you're with.”

