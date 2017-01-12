Penguins Rust, Sheary prospering in first full NHL seasons

As the Penguins hit the halfway point of their season after a matchup with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, wingers Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust have a nifty little number they can point to on their individual stat sheets.

With 10 apiece, they're in double digits in goals.

It's a pretty significant accomplishment for a pair of players in their first full NHL seasons.

Through Wednesday night's games, only 109 players in the league had hit the 10-goal mark this season, an average of less than four per team.

If Sheary and Rust keep up the same pace in the second half of the season, they'll join an exclusive list of 11 wingers who have hit the 20-goal mark in the Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin era.

It started with Ryan Malone, Mark Recchi and John LeClair in the early days, continued with Petr Sykora, Bill Guerin and Tyler Kennedy in the years surrounding the 2009 title and rolled on with Chris Kunitz, Pascal Dupuis, James Neal, Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel in the run-up to the 2016 championship.

Most of the players on that list were beneficiaries of playing on a line with two of the world's greatest centers, of course, and Sheary and Rust are no different. They seem to have found chemistry this season playing on Crosby's wings.

“You know, playing with him, that if you just work hard and get to open areas, good things will happen,” Rust said. “At the same time, there's a little bit of pressure to be in the offensive zone, get scoring chances and put up points. But as long as you do the little things and keep playing hard, the other things will come. At different times of the season, guys get snake-bitten, but overall, if you keep doing the right things, that's a good sign.”

For Sheary, slotting onto a top line is a continuation of the game he's played most of his career.

He's undersized, so he never was looked at as a can't-miss prospect, but he averaged close to a point per game in his last three years at UMass-Amherst and in parts of two AHL seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

“I wouldn't say it's the best indicator of how you're playing, but you have goals at the beginning of the year, where you want to be at the end,” Sheary said. “It's an important year for myself, so I want to make sure I'm doing my best, but at the end of the day, team success can make your success better individually.”

For Rust, the scoring-line role is more of a departure. He put up good numbers as a prospect, especially during his final two seasons at Notre Dame and as a rookie in Wilkes-Barre, but he profiled more like a bottom-six winger who would make an NHL impact with his speed and tenacity on the forecheck.

His quick ascension to Malkin's wing in last season's playoffs and Crosby's wing this season has been a surprise.

“Yeah. A little bit,” Rust said. “I thought maybe down the road I'd be able to keep developing my game and work into that, but I'm pleasantly surprised with how my development's come along so far.”

The Penguins are one of three teams in the league with six double-digit goal men on the roster this season. Hornqvist scored his 10th on Wednesday night to join Sheary, Rust and usual suspects Crosby, Malkin and Kessel on the list. The Blackhawks and Rangers are the other two teams with a six-pack of double-digit men.

They reached that level of scoring depth, in part, because of the emergence of Sheary and Rust.

“A lot of the guys that came from Wilkes-Barre have handled the fast track of responsibility really well,” Crosby said, “and they've continued to get better.”

