Steelers notebook: Dupree to appeal league fine for hit on QB Moore

Bud Dupree said he found out Thursday he was fined by the league for his hit on Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore on Sunday. The Steelers outside linebacker plans to appeal.

“I figured they were going to do something just because of how the hit was,” Dupree said. “But I didn't try to aim for his head, like how they are trying to make it seem. But it's all good —­ it's what comes with it.”

According to the NFL's fine schedule, a first-time offender — which Dupree is — for roughing the passer is docked $18,231. However, as part of the appeals process, Dupree — assuming he doesn't get the fine overturned completely — can get the fine reduced because it is excessive as compared to his weekly pay. A first-time offender can make this assertion for a fine that accounts for more than 25 percent of his salary for that week.

“Me and my agent are going to work it out this week,” Dupree said, “and hopefully by next week we will be on the call (with the league).”

Moore, who laid on the field for several moments after Dupree's hit, left the field for one play for what he said was a jaw injury.

Dupree was asked if he believes his closing speed surprised Moore.

“Exactly,” Dupree said, “I was surprised he still had the ball when I was that close to him. That's what surprised me. I don't know if he didn't see me or what, but I was just surprised he had the ball. It was crazy.”

Dupree was limited in his practice participation Thursday because of a shin injury that was previously unknown.

Similar situation

Multiple Steelers made the connection between last week's game against the Dolphins and this week's game against the Chiefs in this fashion: the Steelers hosted a team that beat it decisively during the regular season, and now Kansas City is doing the same.

Safety Mike Mitchell said the phenomenon drove the Steelers to establish a physical presence early during Sunday's win. Now, he and Stephon Tuitt said they expect the same from the Chiefs.

Mitchell maintains answering it will be easy because the Steelers emphasize physicality on defense.

“We definitely play with a lot of discipline here,” Mitchell said, “but we definitely preach a lot more about kicking a man's (butt) that is in front of you.”

Ben back at practice

As expected, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday following the aggravation of his right ankle injury late in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger was one of several injury-report upgrades.

Safety Sean Davis (shoulder), linebacker Vince Williams (shoulder) and Tuitt (ankle) were full participants in practice after Williams and Tuitt did not practice at all Wednesday and Davis had been limited.

Also, Fitzgerald Toussaint was a limited participant a day after he did not practice at all. The reserve running back and kickoff returner remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, as does tight end Ladarius Green, who did not practice Thursday.

Chiefs a healthy team

Kansas City lists just four players (albeit, all prominent ones) on its injury report — and all four were full practice participants Thursday. They are linebackers Justin Houston (knee) and Tamba Hali (knee), safety Eric Berry (Achilles) and running back Spencer Ware (rib).

Immaculate comparison

Todd Haley dug way back in the archives to come up with the comparison.

Asked which player reminds him of Le'Veon Bell's patient running style, Haley mentioned someone he used to watch at Three Rivers Stadium in the 1970s.

“Some people have said Franco,” Haley said.

Haley was around the Steelers in the '70s when his father, Dick, was the Steelers' director of player personnel, and Franco Harris was carving out his Hall of Fame career.

“You'd see that pick, pick and then burst,” Haley said. “That's the difference. When (Bell) is sorting it all out and has the ability to put that foot on the ground and burst through the line when the hole opens up … that's the closest I'd say having grown up watching him a bunch.”