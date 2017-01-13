Steelers reinstate Porter to coaching staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Kansas City-bound Steelers announced Friday morning they have reinstated assistant coach Joey Porter in time to travel with the team to the AFC matchup, a decision made just hours after Allegheny County's district attorney said he planned to drop the most serious charges against the former linebacker.

“We have reviewed the available information regarding the incident that took place on Sunday night,” team president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “We have also reviewed the communication from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office indicating the intention of that office to withdraw all but the summary offense charges.”

Porter was arrested and charged Sunday night outside a bar on Pittsburgh's South Side after he scuffled with bar security and a Pittsburgh police officer, who recorded a portion of the confrontation on his department-issued body-worn camera.

“As an organization, we have great respect for the job the City of Pittsburgh Police perform for our community,” Rooney said.

District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said Thursday afternoon he had reviewed the body camera and other security footage and planned to withdraw charges of aggravated assault, a felony, simple assault, resisting arrest and defiant trespass. Porter still is charged with summary citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Porter addressed the incident in a statement released after his reinstatement.

“I am grateful to be allowed to return to our coaching staff this weekend. I regret that I was involved in an incident that could have been a distraction to our team,” Porter said. “Most importantly, I regret that I touched the police officer and I sincerely apologize for that action. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

The city's Citizens Police Review Board has opened an investigation into the arrest made by Officer Paul Abel, whose actions have come under scrutiny in the past.

Bob Swartzwelder, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1, which represents city police officers, called the dropped charges “unprecedented.”

“I've never seen anything like it in my entire police experience,” Swartzwelder said.

He called any ongoing review of Abel's actions a “witch hunt.”

Porter was arrested just hours after the Steelers' wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday, and the team suspended the coach the next morning. Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin did not rule out Porter returning to the staff in time for the game against the Chiefs.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19. Rooney said in his statement the team is awaiting the outcome before making any further decisions.

“We also respect the fact that there are ongoing legal proceedings stemming from the incident,” Rooney said. “We will await the outcome of the legal process and communicate further with the NFL regarding the Personal Conduct Policy before making any further decisions on potential discipline.”

Porter spent the first eight of his 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers and has 98 career sacks. He was hired by the Steelers as a coach in 2014 and promoted to his current position in 2015.

Staff writer Joe Rutter contributed. Chris Adamski and Megan Guza are Tribune-Review staff writers.