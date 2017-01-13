Steelers looking for receivers to help Brown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Steelers started assembling their team last off-season, they had a desperate need for significant contributions from at least one pass catcher not named Antonio Brown.

Brown may be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but a season full of facing double teams would do him no good.

One of the hopeful candidates disappeared March 14 when wide receiver Martavis Bryant was suspended for at least one year for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Tight end Ladarius Green signed a four-year, $20 million contract to replace the retired Heath Miller, but he has played in only six games and remains in concussion protocol two days before the Steelers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

Wide receivers Demarcus Ayers and Cobi Hamilton spent time on the practice squad before they eventually were promoted to the active roster where they were targeted a total of 41 times with 26 receptions in 17 games.

Veteran Darius Heyward-Bey, a former No. 1 draft choice, is better known for one touchdown-saving tackle in a meaningless game against the Cleveland Browns than for the three touchdowns he scored.

Second-year pro Eli Rogers missed the entire 2015 season with a foot injury.

Sammie Coates has struggled for the past three months with probably the least convenient injury a pass catcher could suffer – two broken fingers.

Markus Wheaton, a third-round draft choice like Coates, played in only three games before going on injured reserve.

Those eight players have totaled 125 receptions, an average of only 15.6 and just 14 more total than Brown recorded by himself.

The Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins with Brown getting half of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's 18 targets and 124 of his 197 receiving yards. But as the games get tougher and the road to the Super Bowl shorter, the Steelers may need more than just Brown to advance.

Most of the group have been overlooked for much of their professional careers, but may need to step out of the shadows Sunday.

— Ayers, who scored a touchdown in Houston's epic comeback victory against Pitt in the 2014 Armed Forces Bowl, was a seventh-round draft choice this year.

— Rogers, who has the second-most targets (67) and receptions (49) among Steelers wide receivers, was undrafted from Louisville in 2015.

— Hamilton was a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in 2013 from Arkansas.

“The draft is a weird deal,” Hamilton said. “You try not to take it to heart.”

Ayers uses the draft snub as motivation, convinced he would have been selected sooner if he hadn't broken his hand while training a week before the scouting combine.

“I've had a chip on my shoulder my whole life,” said Ayers who was sixth in the NCAA with 98 receptions last year. “I thought I was going to go in the fourth round.”

Living in the present, Ayers is content trying to take pressure off Brown, who sees repeated double teams.

“We have the best running back in the game (Le'Veon Bell), potentially one of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game and the way A.B. is heading in the course of his career, probably one of the best receivers in the game.

“Opportunities are slim because we want the ball in our best players' hands. But when it's not in their hands we feel comfortable with the guys who are touching it.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Note: A previous version of this story had an incorrect byline.