Brown's locker room video no distraction, says Foster

Veteran Steelers guard Ramon Foster agreed with the expletive that coach Mike Tomlin called the New England Patriots during Antonio Brown's Facebook Live post.

They play in the NFL, don't they?

“Everybody's an (expletive) in this league, in my opinion,” Foster said Monday in the Steelers' South Side locker room that this time was devoid of active iPhones. “You have to be to play this sport. Coaches don't become head coaches by being nice guys.”

Brown caused an Internet stir with his 17-minute, 32-second Facebook Live post Sunday night from the Steelers locker room in Arrowhead Stadium after the 18-16 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC divisional-round playoff game.

The highlight of the video, which was taken down Monday morning, is Tomlin's post-game speech to his players in which he uses derogatory terms to describe the Patriots, the Steelers' opponent next Sunday in the AFC championship game. He also issues a warning to his players to watch what they say on social media this week.

“When you get to this point in the journey, man, not a lot needs to be said,” said Tomlin, who is unseen and unaware of the live video while addressing the team. “Let's say very little moving forward. Let's start our preparations.

“We just spotted these (expletives) a day and a half. They played (Saturday night). Our game got moved to (Sunday night).

“We're going to touch down (in Pittsburgh) at 4 o'clock in the (expletive) morning. So be it. We'll be ready for their (expletives). But you ain't got to tell them we're coming.”

Also heard on the video is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger further warning his teammates about the tough week ahead of them.

“It's a lion's den we're going into this week,” said Roethlisberger, who will be playing in his fifth conference title game. “A lot of us have been there. Keep your mouth shut. Let's play Steelers football. Be a Steeler all week.”

The video opens with a dance by Steelers linebacker Vince Williams, but for the most part includes normal locker room activity. Among the highlights are:

• A team prayer, followed by an enthusiastic group “Amen!”

• Brown repeating “God is the greatest” several times and repeatedly grinning into the camera while several teammates walk by in a celebratory mood.

“Those who didn't believe (in Brown), look at me now,” he said.

Foster said he wouldn't be offended if the roles were reversed and it was Patriots coach Bill Belichick insulting the Steelers.

“I'd appreciate it. It's not a distraction,” he said. “It's coach giving his after-the-game speech. It was supposed to be for us.”

Foster said the post should not distract from Brown's efforts in the game, including his first-down reception on third-and-3 late in the fourth quarter that ensured the victory.

“I don't think it overshadowed it,” he said. “You guys know exactly what that was. It was a bunch of guys having fun, having locker room talk and enjoying themselves.

“It wasn't anything malicious. It just happened his iPhone was really good.”

Foster, who also is heard on the video warning teammates to watch what they say on social media, did admit the video is “an AB problem.”

“Coach Tomlin will have to deal with it,” he said.

Before the video was taken down, it had more than 1 million views, 80,000 comments and 100,000 likes. During the video, Brown keeps a running count of the number of people watching before he shuts off his iPhone. His last reference was to “44K” people watching it live.

While speaking to reporters Monday, Steelers 12-year veteran long snapper Greg Warren said there are events that occur in the locker room that should stay there.

“I think there are some things that are kind of sacred,” he said. “I personally like to keep some of this stuff private. AB is AB. He can do what he wants to do.

“And you know what? We love AB. He's a heck of a player, and we will rally around him. Whatever he needs, we'll help give it to him.

“Personally, I like some of that stuff (staying) sacred, but this is a changing world, changing environment. I can't be some old guy stuck under a rock, that's for sure.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib. Chris Harlan and Kevin Gorman contributed to this story.