Steelers ready for AFC title game after 6-season drought

The Steelers have nine players on their roster who were part of the AFC championship team following the 2010 season:

Maurkice Pouncey never anticipated the wait would take six seasons.

As a rookie in 2010, the center was part of the last Steelers team to reach an AFC championship game. Even after being injured early in that game and missing the Super Bowl against Green Bay, Pouncey figured he would be back.

Just not this late into his NFL career.

“I came out of (college at) Florida, and I'm like, ‘This is the easiest thing in the world to do — get back to the AFC championship game and go to the Super Bowl,'” Pouncey said. “I thought it was going to happen every single year.”

That the wait finally ended Sunday night with an 18-16 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional playoff game made Pouncey appreciate the magnitude of the Steelers' accomplishment. They will face the top-seeded New England Patriots on Sunday night in Foxborough, Mass., for a chance to play in Super Bowl LI.

“The more you play, the more you gain an appreciation for this league and how tough it is,” Pouncey said. “That's why we are so hard on the young guys and instill that in their head.”

Pouncey is one of nine players on the Steelers roster, including three — William Gay, David Johnson and James Harrison — who left and returned to the organization, remaining from the 2010 AFC title game.

Linebacker Ryan Shazier, who has played in the postseason in all three of his NFL seasons, isn't taking the matchup against the Patriots for granted.

“A lot of guys in the NFL have played way more years than I have (and) have never been to a division game or AFC championship game,” Shazier said after registering an interception for the fourth consecutive game dating to the regular season. “For us to be able to go up there and play some of the top guys should be a fun matchup. We'll be ready to go.”

The Patriots are 6-4 in conference championship games since this century, and they started their run of four Super Bowl titles by upsetting the Steelers in 2001 at Heinz Field.

The Steelers and Patriots will meet in the playoffs for the first time since the 2004 AFC championship game at Heinz Field. New England wasn't a postseason obstacle for the Steelers en route to their Super Bowl appearances after the '05, '08 and '10 seasons.

At home, the Patriots are 4-1 in conference championship games since 2001, and this will mark New England's sixth consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl precursor.

“They are the best in the world for a reason,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “It's not an easy test coming up.”

The Steelers have lost three in a row to the Patriots, including a 27-16 defeat in October when Landry Jones started in place of the injured Roethlisberger. And the Steelers are 1-4 at Gillette Stadium since 2002, with that lone win coming in 2008, when Matt Cassel was the quarterback while Tom Brady was sidelined by a season-ending injury.

“They're going to be tough,” running back Le'Veon Bell said after rushing for a team postseason-record 170 yards against the Chiefs. “We have to go out there and play our ‘A' game, probably even better than our ‘A' game to beat those guys.”

When the teams met three months ago, Roethlisberger wasn't the only starter who sat. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert and slot receiver Eli Rogers also didn't play. The defense featured Robert Golden playing every snap at strong safety and starting linebackers Anthony Chickillo and Jarvis Jones.

The loss to the Patriots was the second of a four-game losing streak that was followed by a nine-game winning streak the Steelers will take into the conference title game.

“We just grew,” Pouncey said. “You've got to mature through the year. You see different things, you go through so many different adversities. This team is strong, man, and as you can see, they're willing to fight.”

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was a rookie receiver on the 2010 team, and he made his presence known on a national stage with a 14-yard reception that sealed the Steelers' 24-19 win over the New York Jets in the AFC championship game. Sort of like how his 7-yard grab against the Chiefs on third-and-3 clinched a spot in this title game.

“That's why we play this game — to get to those type of situations,” Brown said. “I know, last year at this time, I was on the couch. I'm just grateful I can be here in this moment with my team, with all the guys healthy. We're a step closer to next week.”

