Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers-Chiefs game sets viewing record

Staff and Wire Reports | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell gives it to the Chiefs fans after the AFC Divisional game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Mo.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicks a field goal during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional playoff game against the Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Chiefs' Marcus Peters breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Steelers receiver Antonio Brown during the second quarter of their AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan.15, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Steelers-Chiefs game was the most-watched primetime NFL divisional-round or wild-card game in playoff history, NBC Sports announced Monday.

The network broadcast averaged 37.1 million television viewers for the Steelers' 18-16 victory Sunday, NBC said, citing data from The Nielsen Company. That total reached 37.4 million when NBC's digital platforms were added.

The Saints and Eagles held the previous record with 34.4 million viewers for a wild-card matchup Jan. 4, 2014.

The NFL introduced primetime Saturday playoff games in the 2001 season, but an ice storm turned this Steelers-Chiefs matchup into the first divisional-round game to kick off after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

In the Pittsburgh market, WPXI reported 57.3 percent of households from 8:15-11:30 p.m. were watching the Steelers, according to preliminary data.

Chiefs not happy with call

Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn't believe the holding penalty on left tackle Eric Fisher that cost Kansas City a tying 2-point conversion against the Steelers should have been called.

After watching film of the decisive play in the Steelers' 18-16 playoff win, when Fisher appeared to pull Steelers pass rusher James Harrison to the ground with about three minutes left, Reid came away with the same opinion as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — though he conveyed it a bit more diplomatically.

“There's certain things you agree with and disagreed with during games,” Reid said Monday. “I don't want to be fined any money, but I'd lean a different way.”

Kelce certainly didn't seem worried about any fines Sunday night.

In the 90 seconds that he spoke to reporters before the Chiefs' communications staff cut him off, the tight end ripped into referee Carl Cheffers and his crew. Kelce openly questioned the integrity of the officials and said Cheffers, “shouldn't be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again.”

“He shouldn't be able to wear it at Foot Locker,” Kelce said, adding a few expletives.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.