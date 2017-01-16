Steelers-Chiefs game sets viewing record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers-Chiefs game was the most-watched primetime NFL divisional-round or wild-card game in playoff history, NBC Sports announced Monday.

The network broadcast averaged 37.1 million television viewers for the Steelers' 18-16 victory Sunday, NBC said, citing data from The Nielsen Company. That total reached 37.4 million when NBC's digital platforms were added.

The Saints and Eagles held the previous record with 34.4 million viewers for a wild-card matchup Jan. 4, 2014.

The NFL introduced primetime Saturday playoff games in the 2001 season, but an ice storm turned this Steelers-Chiefs matchup into the first divisional-round game to kick off after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

In the Pittsburgh market, WPXI reported 57.3 percent of households from 8:15-11:30 p.m. were watching the Steelers, according to preliminary data.

Chiefs not happy with call

Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn't believe the holding penalty on left tackle Eric Fisher that cost Kansas City a tying 2-point conversion against the Steelers should have been called.

After watching film of the decisive play in the Steelers' 18-16 playoff win, when Fisher appeared to pull Steelers pass rusher James Harrison to the ground with about three minutes left, Reid came away with the same opinion as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — though he conveyed it a bit more diplomatically.

“There's certain things you agree with and disagreed with during games,” Reid said Monday. “I don't want to be fined any money, but I'd lean a different way.”

Kelce certainly didn't seem worried about any fines Sunday night.

In the 90 seconds that he spoke to reporters before the Chiefs' communications staff cut him off, the tight end ripped into referee Carl Cheffers and his crew. Kelce openly questioned the integrity of the officials and said Cheffers, “shouldn't be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again.”

“He shouldn't be able to wear it at Foot Locker,” Kelce said, adding a few expletives.