Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Patriots coach Belichick praises Aliquippa as 'great football area'
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from members of the media during a news conference before a scheduled NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

Updated 2 hours ago

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick praised Aliquippa as a “great football area” Wednesday when he was asked about Steelers wide receivers coach Richard Mann, a native of that town.

Mann, a member of Aliquippa's 1964 WPIAL championship team, coached under Belichick with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1993.

“He comes from a great football area; he comes from Aliquippa,” Belichick said on a conference call with reporters. “There have been a lot of great players come out of that area. “We had one here with Ty Law. Sean Gilbert and guys like that.

“It's a tremendous football area with great tradition.”

Mann's first job in a 44-year coaching career – 32 in the NFL – was as a junior high coach at Aliquippa in 1970.

“Going all the way back to high school football, he's had a great career in the sport of football,” Belichick said. “The game's been good to him and he's contributed a lot to the game.”

Belichick said he didn't know Mann until he arrived in Cleveland and retained him for his first staff in 1991.

“He does a tremendous job,” Belichick said. “Certainly, at that point, I never had been with a receivers coach who had the kind of understanding that he did about the offense, the passing game, protections.

“Most receiver coaches don't really specialize in protections. Richard knew every detail of every protection that they had used in the past or we were using, how it affected receivers, how they needed to adjust based on certain blitzes and pressures.

“He was an excellent technique coach. He did a great job of developing some of our younger receivers there in Cleveland such as Michael Jackson.”

In his first three seasons in the NFL while playing for Mann, Jackson averaged 16.9 yards per reception and recorded 17 touchdown receptions.

“He was good with players, good with scheme, good game-planning, great worker,” Belichick said of Mann. “I loved working with Richard Mann.”

Reporters also asked Belichick about Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown's Facebook Live video, but he refused to discuss it.

“I'm not really concerned about social media,” he said. “I'm trying to get our team ready to play the Steelers on Sunday.”

Pressed further, Belichick was asked why Patriots players Tom Brady and Julian Edelman said Belichick wouldn't tolerate Facebook Live in the locker room. “We're really focused on the Steelers,” he said. “I'm not going to get into a social media discussion. I don't know anything about that stuff, anyway.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.