Brown issues apology for Facebook Live video

Antonio Brown was in no hurry to make his public act of contrition Wednesday, forcing dozens of reporters and cameramen to wait nearly two hours after practice while he got a haircut.

How did everyone know that? He posted a picture on Snapchat, of course.

Nonetheless, Brown appeared genuinely sorry for his more infamous social media post, a 17-minute, 32-second, Facebook Live video Sunday night from the Steelers' locker room after their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

After posting an apology on Facebook on Tuesday night, Brown answered questions Wednesday for 11 minutes. He insisted he regrets the distraction he created days before the AFC championship game against the New England Patriots, but he made no promises that his Facebook Live career was over.

“I guess you have to wait and see,” he said.

He seemed to feel badly that he disrespected coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, whose postgame words were ignored by Brown while he and some teammates continually smiled and spoke into his iPhone.

“I actually regret the Facebook Live situation, total distraction to the organization, total distraction to my teammates, obvious disrespect to my coach,” Brown said. “I got the utmost respect for my coach. I just got carried away in the moment.”

He said he heeded Tomlin's remarks at his Tuesday news conference when he called Brown's actions “foolish, selfish and inconsiderate” and suggested such mistakes are why some players are forced to jump from team to team.

“Those words that he spoke, I didn't take lightly,” said Brown, whose Steelers contract expires after next season. “That's a big statement coming from my head coach.”

Brown blamed his excessive celebration on the excitement of the victory after he was forced to sit out last year's divisional playoff game in Denver with an injury. He also said he wanted to give fans a “hands-on” experience.

“You guys don't know what it's like being ruled out of that game and having to wait 365 days to have that opportunity again,” he said. “I'm human. I make mistakes. But as a man, I own up to those mistakes.”

Brown said he has met with Tomlin and Roethlisberger but offered few details of their conversations.

“Ben, he wanted me to be more in tune with (keeping the locker room) sacred,” he said.

Roethlisberger said earlier in the week that he was disappointed in Brown, but Wednesday he didn't want to discuss it, calling the situation “water under the bridge.”

Offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert said he believes Brown didn't mean any harm.

“He's a great teammate, the hardest-working guy in our locker room,” he said. “I respect what he brings to the field. I think we have all moved on about it. We're not going to waste any time on that. It's time to go play (the Patriots) and beat these guys.”

Brown admitted the fallout hasn't been easy, and he regrets what people are saying about him.

“But it's nothing I can't handle,” he said. “My kids being able to see me on TV for the wrong things, see people talk about my name.”

He called Tomlin “a father figure.”

“There's nothing I can't talk about it (with him),” Brown said. “As a father, you get upset sometimes at your kids. As a father, you have to continue to encourage your kids.

“They are not going to be perfect. They are going to make mistakes. He knows I'll take it on the chin and own it and be better for it.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.