Gorman: Franco happy for Bell's record-breaking rushing performance

Franco Harris owned the Steelers' single-game playoff rushing record for 41 years, only to watch Le'Veon Bell break it in back-to-back games.

Harris, the Hall of Fame running back and NFL's No. 2 all-time rusher in the postseason, said he held no sentimental attachment to the record but rather to the team committing to the run.

“I was happy for him but, I have to admit, happier for the win and the momentum,” Harris said. “I feel the running game builds an attitude and a certain type of momentum and gives you a different feel for the game.”

This is the first postseason for Bell, who missed the past two with injuries. In his playoff debut, he rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, breaking the mark of 158 yards set by Harris against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IX.

“It kind of blew me away,” Bell said after the Miami game. “It's really humbling. It's a great achievement. It just goes to show you how good this team has been. The offensive line has gotten better over the course of the year. We're getting there, and it's really showing.”

Bell bettered that on Sunday at Kansas City, breaking his own record by rushing for 170 yards on 30 carries, including 101 in the first half.

But Bell faces a tall order in Sunday's AFC championship game against the New England Patriots, who were tied for third in the NFL against the run this season.

The Patriots allowed 88.6 yards a game in the regular season and held Houston Texans 1,000-yard rusher Lamar Miller to 74 yards last week in a divisional playoff.

Bell's 337 rushing yards in two playoff games is 6 yards shy of another Harris team record, this one for rushing yards in a postseason.

“I don't look at it as just him breaking records. I look at it as him contributing to the team winning,” Harris said. “And, to me, that's the most important part. Breaking my record and achieving that, I'm all for it and couldn't be happier for him — and the team.”

Harris was quick to credit Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak and the front five for giving Bell so much time and running room.

After seeing the Steelers employ a spread offense, Harris is thrilled that they have re-established their rushing attack behind Bell.

“I'm glad to see that they made a commitment to the running game,” Harris said. “I feel that that still adds a lot to the game, takes a lot of pressure off the quarterback and can change the game with the ball control and the clock.”

What Harris doesn't see is the similarities between himself and Bell's patient, pick-your-spot style, despite drawing comparisons.

“When I look back, maybe I wasn't moving that fast, but my mind was going 1,000 miles an hour,” Harris said. “So, I always thought things were going fast because you do a lot of figuring, a lot of calculations in your head.

“You're trying to watch so many things, and there's so many things coming at you from so many directions that you have to make split-second decisions at certain times. I never really realized that that's how people described my running style until years later when Joe Greene joked about it.”

Harris said he believes the conference championship game is the toughest, considering he played in six. He called the Steelers' 24-13 victory at Oakland in '75 — a game in which he rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns — the biggest game of his 12-year career.

So Harris hopes Bell continues to break records, especially if it helps the Steelers go to Super Bowl LI.

“The only record that is special is getting and winning that Super Bowl, and now that has to be the main focus,” said Harris, the Super Bowl IX MVP.

“Getting those yards really mean nothing — well, I shouldn't say it doesn't mean nothing. It means something, but the meaning would be more significant if you get and go and win the Super Bowl. If he can continue to keep playing the way he is, we have a great opportunity to win the Super Bowl.”

If the Steelers can ride Bell past the Patriots and to a seventh Lombardi Trophy, that would mean something more significant than the records.

