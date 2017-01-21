Steelers, Patriots meet for berth in Super Bowl for first time in more than a decade

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Since 2005, either the Steelers or Patriots have played in the AFC championship game every season except for 2009, but they never played each other in the postseason. Here is what each team has done in the the playoffs:

For the past 11 seasons, the Steelers and New England Patriots played the NFL playoff version of phone tag.

They kept missing each other's calls about setting up a play date in the AFC championship game.

Ten times in that span, either the Steelers or Patriots were represented in the conference title game. Just never together at the same time.

The Patriots answered the call seven times, the Steelers three.

Only once – a Colts-Jets matchup in 2009 – did both teams get a busy signal this late in January.

This year, the connection is loud and clear on both ends. After a 12-year wait, the Steelers and Patriots will play with a berth in Super Bowl LI on the line Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

“It's been a while,” said tight end Jesse James, the Glassport native who was 10 when the Steelers and Patriots last met in the postseason, “especially with us being to three Super Bowls after that. It's a matchup you expect.”

It's not lost on the Steelers that they never went through New England while reaching the Super Bowl after the 2005, 2008 and 2010 seasons.

But as coach Mike Tomlin succinctly put it earlier this week: “They haven't had to go through us, either, since I've been here.”

The two previous times the teams met in the AFC championship game, the Patriots came into Heinz Field and upset the higher-seeded Steelers. The Patriots used a punt return and blocked field goal return to stun the Steelers, 24-17, after the 2001 season.

Three years later, the Patriots jumped on the one-loss Steelers for a 24-3 halftime lead en route to a 41-27 victory that set up New England's third Super Bowl win in a four-year span.

Later, it was alleged the Patriots stole the Steelers defensive signals in a precursor to the SpyGate scandal.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, then a rookie, and linebacker James Harrison, not yet a starter in 2004, are the only Steelers players left on the team from that game.

“Just how good of a football team they were,” Roethlisberger said when asked what he remembered from that last Patriots playoff matchup. “They got after me. They made me make some mistakes. I just realized kind of what it was going to take to get over that hump.”

Little did the Steelers know it would take 12 more years for them to meet the Patriots again in the playoffs, let alone in a third conference championship matchup.

In the meantime, the Patriots won a fourth Super Bowl title and lost twice in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

The appearance Sunday in the AFC title game will be the sixth in a row for New England.

“They are the best in the world,” Roethlisberger said. “They are the gold standard, if you will. So you want to have that opportunity to go up to play the best. It will be an awesome challenge for us.”

Added guard Ramon Foster: “You can always count them in.”

Except when it was the Steelers' turn to play in the AFC championship game following the 2005, 2008 and 2010 seasons. Twice, the Patriots bowed out of the playoffs early and once didn't even get in.

* As the No. 4 seed in the 2005 playoffs, the Patriots defeated the Jaguars in the wild-card round but lost to the Broncos in a divisional game. Instead of traveling to New England with a Super Bowl berth at stake, the Steelers went to Denver and dispatched the Broncos for their third playoff win on the road en route to becoming the first No. 6 seed to win the Super Bowl.

* As the No. 1 seed in 2010, the Patriots were poised to host the Steelers until they were upset by the No. 6 seeded Jets, 28-21, in the divisional round. This loss gave the Steelers a home game in the AFC championship.

* In 2008, when the Steelers won their sixth Super Bowl title, the Patriots didn't even qualify for the postseason, becoming the first 11-win team since the playoffs expanded in 1990 to not make the playoffs.

In the seven times the Patriots reached the AFC championship game from 2006-15, the Steelers didn't qualify for the playoffs three times, lost in the wild-card round three times and were defeated in the divisional round once. That latter game was last season when a victory in Denver would have sent the Steelers to Foxborough.

“That's just the way the cookie crumbles sometimes,” said Foster, who was in his second season when the Steelers last reached the AFC championship game. “You have to deal with what's come your way. We've had injuries, they've had situations come up where they've been beaten by some people. We've been less than good in some situations. It's just the way it goes.”

Others in the Steelers locker room weren't concerned about the pedigree of their opponent or that beating the Patriots on Sunday would check off a previously unattainable goal in a conference championship.

“They are the only team left on our side,” tackle Marcus Gilbert said. “Our whole play coming into the playoffs was to buy another week at a time. We've been doing that and having so much fun. I didn't give a (darn) who the (heck) we played as long as we got another chance. It just happened to be these guys.”

When the Steelers and Patriots met in Week 7 at Heinz Field, it had the aura of a championship game preview. The Patriots were 5-1, the Steelers 4-2. But when New England walked out with a 27-16 win, it sent a message that if there was going to be a rematch, it likely wouldn't happen in Pittsburgh again.

Not that anybody on the Steelers was thinking that far ahead.

“That wasn't our concern,” cornerback William Gay said. “Our concern was to try to win the next game.”

When the Steelers lost the next two games, dropping their record to 4-5, they hit the low point of their season. The Patriots also lost in Week 10, giving them a 7-2 record.

Neither team has lost since, the Steelers reeling off nine consecutive wins, the Patriots eight.

“To make it here is a journey,” defensive end Stephon Tuitt said. “Nobody knew what New England was going to do, either, at that time. They beat our butts at home.

“We just have to move forward from that situation. This is a new situation, a new circumstance, a new time.”

One that involves two of the best teams in the AFC this century. The Patriots have won at least 12 games for seven consecutive seasons. The Steelers have never had a losing season under Tomlin.

Since 2001, the Patriots have had 16 winning seasons, the Steelers 12.

And now the path of these conference rivals will intersect.

Finally.

“With the history and the respect level within the organization of both teams, I'm sure we had the same goals going into the season,” Gay said. “Win the division, win the AFC championship, win the Super Bowl. Only one team will be able to do that.

“What a way to go into the game with everything on the line.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.