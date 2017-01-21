Gorman: The standard will hold up against the Patriots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Tomlin has his messages, a short and sweet way of taking a theme and making it memorable to his players.

The most memorable is that the standard is the standard, the Steelers coach's way of saying that the Super Bowl is the goal and nothing should stand in its way.

Not suspensions. Not injuries. Not detractors. Not distractions. Not arrests. Not even a locker-room live stream video that captured the coach cursing.

And most certainly not the New England Patriots.

“I'm going to be honest: I don't care who we had to play in the AFC Championship Game. It's the championship game,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “You have one game to get to the Super Bowl.”

The Steelers have endured all of those things this season, one in which they followed a four-game losing streak with a nine-game winning streak and has them on the doorstep of their dream.

“I think, ultimately, that's what defines you,” Tomlin said. “The journey that is a season is going to have some ups and downs. And how you respond to it, individually and collectively, oftentimes determines our fate. And the guys have done a really good job of absorbing, learning and pressing forward.”

The Steelers, for all of their faults, advanced to the AFC championship Sunday against the Patriots, an opponent Roethlisberger labeled the NFL's “gold standard.”

If the standard is truly the standard, I like the Steelers' chances of winning.

The statistics might scream otherwise, whether it's the Patriots' 7-2 record against the Steelers behind Bill Belichick or Tom Brady throwing 15 touchdowns and no interceptions in going 4-0 against the Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

“For both teams, our records don't matter when the ball's kicked off,” Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert said. “All that matters is when zero hits in the fourth quarter and either team wins. Hopefully, it'll be us.”

Here's why the Steelers will win: They have endured and overcome adversity in a season that challenged their character and resolve.

They started the season without running back Le'Veon Bell, who was serving a three-game suspension. They have had their coach, Tomlin, called a cheerleader by one of their legends, Terry Bradshaw. They had their quarterback, Roethlisberger, characterized as the league's most polarizing player by Sports Illustrated. Their All-Pro receiver, Antonio Brown, has been labeled a diva and a distraction.

They have done it despite Roethlisberger injuring his knee, ankle and shoulder. They have done it despite losing defensive end Cam Heyward to a season-ending injury. They have done it without wideouts Martavis Bryant and Markus Wheaton and, for long stretches, tight end Ladarius Green.

“We have been able to move on,” Roethlisberger said. “We've had our ups and downs this year. Good, bad, injuries, whatever, we have been able to overcome. That's what makes this team special.”

What makes them special is that Big Ben, Bell and Brown have delivered in clutch moments and Tomlin has kept his team focused throughout the journey.

For all of the messages and mixed metaphors — like Roethlisberger saying the Steelers were going to the lion's den to slay the dragon — they can claim something the Patriots can't: The Steelers have been tested and they have triumphed.

When the Patriots beat the Steelers, 27-16, in Week 7, Roethlisberger, Gilbert and outside linebacker Bud Dupree did not play, inside linebacker Ryan Shazier had just returned from injury and outside linebacker James Harrison and strong safety Sean Davis were not starters. The Patriots had tight end Rob Gronkowski, who scored a touchdown but has since been lost for the season to injury.

The Steelers have won in driving rain and freezing cold. They have blown last-minute leads, completed last-second comebacks and even won in overtime. They have won by scoring 30-plus points and by kicking six field goals (twice). They won a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, with a hostile crowd described as deafening.

And yet the Steelers have shown a reverence for the Patriots that has not been reciprocated this week.

“Obviously, we have a lot of respect for New England,” Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell said. “They've been doing it at a very high level for a very long time. It's going to be two great franchises meeting on Sunday and, like I said, this is why you play.”

The journey has brought the Steelers to the Patriots in a game that will define them and their roller-coaster season. How they respond to it will determine their fate.

When it comes to living up to the standard against the Patriots, the Steelers aren't going to be as good as gold.

They're going to be better.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.