Four downs: Steelers center ground game behind Pouncey

1. Up the middle

There are seven categories that the NFL's official statistical service classifies as the direction of a rushing attempt – one for each offensive line position and then around each of the ends. The Steelers, during the playoffs, have had their share of carries dominated by one – behind center Maurkice Pouncey.

Half of the Steelers 64 rushing attempts in the postseason, officially, have been “up the middle.” While, by the very nature of this somewhat-subjective analysis (a play is more likely to be classified as “up the middle” than behind a guard, even if the runner veers slightly to a side), it's still a fascinating peek into what has made Bell so successful during these playoffs. Bell has set the franchise playoff-game rushing record each of the past two weeks.

During the regular season, only 28 percent of the Steelers' carries were classified up the middle. For further basis of comparison to the Steelers' 50 percent rate of up-the-middle carries, the rate for the rest of the league in these playoffs is 27 percent.

2. Kept short

Also in examining the Steelers' postseason playcalling tendencies, in the passing game they've become a team less-reliant on the deep ball and moreso utilizing short throws.

The NFL for statistical purposes breaks down passes by those that travel at least 15 yards downfield or more (“deep”) and all others (“short”). During the regular season, almost a quarter of the Steelers' throws – 23.1 percent, most in the league – were “deep.” In the postseason, that ratio has dipped to 14.3 percent. That's a drop in frequency of more than 38 percent.

One reason why? The short passing game is working. While during the regular season the Steelers' ranked 31st in average gains for both passes “short left” and “short middle” (5.03 yards and 5.72 yards, respectively), in the playoffs the Steelers are second in the league in average gain of passes “short left” (7.72 yards) and have averaged a league-best 17.5 on passes “short middle.

3. Quality QB's

Much has been made about the collection of quarterbacks starting in the conference title games – the group of Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan combine for seven Super Bowl rings and had an aggregate passer rating of 107.0 this season. Each is a record for a conference title game foursome. All four of Sunday's starting quarterbacks were among the NFL's top nine in passing yards per game and the top seven in touchdown passes. Between them, they've been named to 27 Pro Bowl rosters and five first-team All Pro teams – and Ryan is the odds-on favorite this year to make it five MVP awards.

4. Ben tops list

The debate can endure about who's the greatest quarterback in Steelers' history. But Roethlisberger passes Terry Bradshaw on another franchise career list Sunday: most playoff games. It's not the flashiest record, but consider how no other player will have played more playoff games (20) for the franchise that's won the most Super Bowls. Hall of Famers Bradshaw, Mel Blount and Franco Harris have played in 19.