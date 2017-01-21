Lewis making big impact for Patriots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LeSean McCoy was insistent. He would not leave Pitt after two seasons.

Dave Wannstedt was skeptical, however, so in the spring of 2008 he called a meeting and ordered his coaches to find an alternative to McCoy for the 2009 season.

Suddenly, Pitt's coaches were enthusiastically passing around Dion Lewis' high school highlight tape. Lewis soon committed to the Panthers, launching a football career that has him on the brink of Super Bowl LI.

After a record-setting two seasons at Pitt, a broken leg, torn ACL and a couple of failed NFL tryouts, Lewis will join his New England Patriots teammates Sunday in the AFC Championship game against the Steelers.

Last week, Lewis made his fourth consecutive start and set an NFL postseason record by scoring touchdowns three different ways -- rushing, receiving and via a kickoff return -- to lift the Patriots past the Houston Texans.

Lewis is more than a good luck piece for the Patriots, but know this: He's played in 16 games for New England in two seasons. The team has won them all.

How he got to this point is a story Wannstedt loves to tell.

McCoy had run for 1,328 yards in 2007, but Wannstedt knew his star running back would be eligible for the NFL Draft after one more season.

“LeSean was saying, 'No, I'm staying,' “ Wannstedt said. “Coaches were saying, 'No, he's staying.' “

Wannstedt wasn't listening. He told his coaches to find a back who wanted to enroll in January, 2009. “I didn't want to get stuck,” he said.

It didn't take long for Pitt assistant Jeff Hafley to find Lewis at Blair (N.J.) Academy.

“Hafley calls me up and says, 'Coach, I've got this running back who can get out in January.'

“I said, 'Great.'

“He says, 'The problem is he's 5-5, about 190 pounds.' “

“I said, 'OK, let's watch the tape.' “

After watching six plays, Wannstedt turned off the video machine and decided he wanted to meet Lewis. A month later, Lewis, who only had offers from Miami (Ohio) and Tulane, met Pitt's coaches and accepted their scholarship offer.

“Sure enough (after the ‘08 season), LeSean left,” Wannstedt said.

Wannstedt's only concern was Lewis' size -- Pitt listed him at 5-8, 195 -- but even though shorter and lighter than McCoy by about 2 inches and 20 pounds, he became a perfect fit for Pitt's power running game.

“We changed nothing for him,” Wannstedt said. “He handled it with as much toughness as anybody.”

As a freshman, he ran for 1,799 yards -- second in school history to Tony Dorsett -- and his 2,860 total is a school record for the first two years.

Wannstedt said Pitt strength coach Buddy Morris told him Lewis was the strongest player on the team, “pound for pound.”

“He was lifting 400 pounds, some crazy number like that,” Wannstedt said. “You don't get that way just by eating Cheerios. That's a lot of hard work and commitment in the weight room.”

Lewis also left school early in what Wannstedt called “a mass exodus” after he was fired in 2010. Jon Baldwin and Henry Hynoski also gave up their final year of eligibility.

“I wanted to see him stay another year in college,” Wannstedt said.

As it turned out, Lewis was only a fifth-round draft choice, going to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 as the 149th overall selection. Two years later, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Emmanuel Acho, but Lewis broke his leg and was eventually released twice, finally by the Indianapolis Colts.

He called Wannstedt, hoping he could help, and his former coach made several calls to some old friends in the NFL. One team Wannstedt didn't call -- the Patriots -- signed Lewis in 2015 on the recommendation of former Browns general manager Mike Lombardi, who was on New England's staff at the time.

After a suffering a knee injury last year, Lewis started this season on the physically unable to perform list and didn't get in a game until Nov. 20, the start of the Patriots' eight-game winning streak.

“He's a tough kid, smart, works hard, got a tremendous work ethic,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “I'm glad we have him.”

Acho, who is now out of football, watched Lewis score three times last Saturday and tweeted, “To think, I got traded for #DionLewis back in 2013.... someone needs to be fired for that. He a beast!”

Former Browns chief executive officer Joe Banner answered Acho's tweet with one of his own: “I traded you for Dion and got fired. Go figure!”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.