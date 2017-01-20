TE James' growth evident in postseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The last time the Steelers and Patriots met in an AFC championship game, Jesse James was 10.

As a kid from Glassport, he still remembers a little from that January 2005 game and might understand the rivalry's significance as well as anyone in the Steelers locker room.

“It's been fun to watch,” James said. “It's a very competitive game — very high-ranking organizations able to compete at the highest level. It doesn't get bigger than this.”

But unlike 12 years ago when he watched on TV, this time James can impact the outcome. The second-year pro emerged last week as a receiving option with five catches and a career-high 83 yards but also earned praise for his run-blocking.

With teammate Ladarius Green injured, the Steelers have leaned heavily on the 22-year-old, and he's shouldered the added snaps.

“This dude has grown so much as a football player,” said right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who has lined up shoulder-to-shoulder with James at times. “We needed him to step up in big games, and he has. He's delivered for us. That just shows how his ceiling is really high.”

Green was a flashy free-agent addition brought here to be the team's play-making tight end, but injuries have limited him to six games and 18 catches. With Green again sidelined for the first two playoff games, James tried to shine.

The 6-foot-7, 261-pounder was targeted six times in the 18-16 victory over the Chiefs, all on first-down throws by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Four catches covered 13 yards or more, with his longest a 26-yarder.

Roethlisberger threw to James twice on the team's first drive Sunday for consecutive gains of 13 and 16 yards.

“I'm just playing better overall,” James said. “Blocking better. Finishing plays. Being able to make some plays in the run and the pass. I improve every week. I'm still a young tight end, so I have a lot of room to grow.”

The former Penn State and South Allegheny star has 39 catches for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He caught two passes in Week 7 when the Steelers last faced the Patriots.

What doesn't show in the box score are his blocks, unless you consider Le'Veon Bell broke a team postseason rushing record two weeks in a row. Against the Chiefs, James played 59 of 67 snaps. A week earlier, he handled 45 of 59. Combined, Bell rushed for 337 yards in the two playoff wins.

Overall, James considered his wild-card effort a better game, despite having just one reception.

“He's a really good blocker, and I think that gets under-appreciated,” Gilbert said. “You see him running routes and catching balls. For a guy his size, he can move. But to have him on the line, and for him to finish (blocks) how he finishes, at 22-years-old that's pretty cool to see.”

Also cool is that Sunday evening in Foxborough features a matchup his 10-year-old self probably would have dreamed about.

“It's crazy,” he said, “how things work out.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.