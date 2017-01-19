Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers Burns and Davis are young but ready
Chris Harlan | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 9:34 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Artie Burns breaks up a pass attempt to the Bengals' Brandon LaFell in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers safety Sean Davis lays out the Chiefs' Chris Conley late in the fourth quarter of their AFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Steelers safety Mike Mitchell brushed aside the “they're-not-rookies-anymore” cliché when analyzing Artie Burns and Sean Davis.

They're now much more experienced, for sure, but at times they'll still make rookie moves on the field, he said.

For that reason, quarterback Tom Brady could decide to target the two recent draft picks in the secondary when the New England Patriots face the Steelers at 6:40 p.m., Sunday in the AFC championship.

But for months, Mitchell has tried to get them ready.

Not necessarily for Brady, but both cornerback Burns and safety Davis called Mitchell a helpful mentor who shared with them lessons he's learned over his eight NFL seasons.

Some of those lessons will apply Sunday in Foxboro.

“I sit by Mike in meetings all the time,” Davis said. “Even if I have the slightest little question, I go to Mike because he's been there, done that. Same with Will Gay. Same with coach (Carnell) Lake. Those are the guys in the room I lean to most.”

Burns said he's learned much from Mitchell, included was that defensive backs must be able to handle both ups and downs.

“The first day I came in, (Mitchell) was a big help,” Burns said. “He brought me in and tried to help me with the playbook. On the field, we work on drills and stuff to try to make me grow.

“He knew at some point in time during the season, I was going to be needed. Me and Sean, he wanted us to be prepared for it.”

Mitchell credited their personalities – they and rookie tackle Javon Hargrave have very little ego and are open to advice – for making him vested in their success. But it also says something about Mitchell, a 29-year-old now in his third season with the Steelers.

“They're very likeable young guys that don't say a whole lot and that want to learn,” he said. “When you're that type of person, it makes an older guy like myself, like Will Gay, like Cam Heyward … want to share everything we have with you.

“That's kind of the culture that we have here in Pittsburgh; older people grab a young guy and we try to show him the way.”

The 21-year-old Burns will make his 12th consecutive start. Davis, 23, has started nine in a row. Each played 57 of 58 possible defensive snaps in last week's 18-16 victory over the Chiefs.

“There are still things that they do that are very much rookie-like in game,” Mitchell said, “but they've minimized that to the best of their abilities.”

Mitchell said he won't overburden them this week before the most important weekend in their young careers.

“I've really adopted a lot of what coach (Mike) Tomlin believes and made it my own beliefs,” he said. “You don't take anything for granted, you come to work every single day and do today's work. … I'm not going to say anything to them that I haven't already been saying.”

When it comes to Brady, Mitchell stresses discipline. The Patriots passer is outstanding at reading defensive schemes, throws a good deep ball and can manipulate coverage if you let him, he said. That combination creates a challenge for any secondary.

“He's the type of guy that he knows if you do a certain thing with your right foot up, and your left foot is up, this time he knows it's going to be different,” Mitchell said. “So you have to be very mindful in every way that you move. You don't want to move too soon, move too early.”

Brady completed 19 of 26 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 when the Patriots won 27-16 at Heinz Field.

“We're going to have our hands full,” Mitchell said, “but this is the game you want to play in, these are the type of people you want to be playing against.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

