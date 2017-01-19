Pressuring Brady is priority for Steelers defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Keith Butler understands the challenge his defense faces Sunday against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be taller than the U.S. Steel Tower.

How do the Steelers get pressure on the future first-ballot Hall of Famer in the AFC championship game without giving the appearance that pressure is coming?

The ability to keep Brady guessing while disguising formations weighs heavily on the Steelers defensive coordinator's mind in advance of the AFC championship game Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

“If we can get pressure, I'll be happy,” Butler said Thursday. “The thing we have to do is try to hold the points down as much as we can.”

The Steelers did neither well during a 27-16 loss to the Patriots in Week 7. Brady wasn't sacked, didn't throw an interception and hit tight end Rob Gronkowski with a 36-yard pass in the third quarter for the go-ahead touchdown. Brady finished with a strong 124.2 passer rating.

Brady's quick release and ability to stay poised in the pocket has frustrated defenses and coordinators for nearly two decades.

The Houston Texans, however, provided one model for harassing Brady last weekend in a divisional playoff loss. They applied pressure up the middle, hit Brady eight times and sacked him twice while beating center David Andrews. Brady's passer rating against the Texans? 68.6.

Butler, however, suspects the Patriots won't be fooled twice. Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia was coaxed out of retirement after Brady was sacked four times and hit another 16 in the Patriots' AFC championship loss at Denver last season.

This year, after returning from his Deflategate suspension, Brady was sacked just 15 times in 12 regular-season games — five times in the final seven games, all Patriots wins.

“They will correct it,” Butler said. “A lot of people copycat it and try to use the same defense a lot of times. When you go into a game like this, I'm sure they've been coached up on it and have repped for it, and I'm sure they'll be ready for it.

“We can't do the same thing they did.”

Which has Butler exploring other possibilities, none of which he was willing to mention publicly Thursday.

The Steelers agree, though, they can't play passively on defense against Brady by rushing three defenders while dropping eight into coverage.

“As we saw last week, pressure on Brady is a good thing because it can lead to tipped balls, and tipped balls can bring interceptions,” cornerback Ross Cockrell said. “We're going to need as many as we can to try to win this game.”

When the Steelers headed into their bye week after the loss to the Patriots, they had eight sacks and three interceptions in seven games. When they returned, the improvement in rushing the passer was significant. The Steelers totaled 30 sacks in the final nine games, then chipped in six more sacks in postseason wins over Miami and Kansas City. The increased pressure contributed to 10 interceptions.

Stephon Tuitt's development at defensive end in the wake of Cam Heyward's season-ending injury and nose tackle Javon Hargrave's growth in his rookie season have given the Steelers some push up front.

At outside linebacker, Bud Dupree's return from injured reserve and James Harrison's ascension into the starting lineup late in the season allowed the Steelers to blitz more, with their improving secondary taking more responsibility in coverage situations.

“There's a lot more things that we are just bringing back out,” Dupree said. “All of us know the plays, so it's just a great job for all of us to be on the field at the same time knowing how each other plays.”

The defensive improvement will be tested by Brady, who has never lost to the Steelers at home during his 17-year NFL career.

“He's very sharp,” Butler said. “He sees things coming quite a bit. He's going to look for pre-snap reads that he's probably already studied. He studies a lot of film. There's a reason he's one of the best there's ever been.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.