Steelers' offense hasn't scored at rate Haley would like

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The question appeared to surprise Todd Haley, whose job as Steelers offensive coordinator doesn't leave him much time for silly conversations.

Yet when he was asked when butterflies start to develop for him during high-stakes weeks such as this one, he helpfully answered, “gameday.”

Allowing those distractions before then simply would get in the way. Especially this week with Haley busily preparing the Steelers' offense for the AFC championship game Sunday against the New England Patriots.

“He's in his hole the entire week,” left guard Ramon Foster said. “He's a guy who flourishes in his office.”

While the video machine rolls and Haley's mind races, he's looking for opponents' tendencies and numbers that might unlock the keys to victory.

“He's big on stats,” Foster said. “Men lie. Women lie. But numbers don't. He's a numbers guy. A lot of that stuff holds true with how he tries to coach.”

Foster said one of Haley's favorite statistical goals is scoring one point for every minute of possession time. Surprisingly, the Steelers have fallen short in that category, even with three of the best offensive players in the NFL — quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

In the regular season, the Steelers possessed the football an average of 30 minutes, 22 seconds but scored only 24.9 points per game. The difference grew in the postseason to 31:06-24, thanks to a shutdown in the red zone (another of Haley's favorite stats).

Worse, the Patriots allowed only 15.6 points per game and 28:47 of possession in the regular season.

The truth amidst all the playoff success is the Steelers haven't scored a touchdown since the third quarter of the wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 8. And that was at the end of a 25-yard scoring drive set up by Ryan Shazier's interception.

Red-zone efficiency was good this season (touchdowns 56.4 percent of the time). But it dropped to 37 percent on the road, which is where the next game will be played.

Against the Chiefs last week in Kansas City, it was nonexistent (0 for 4).

“We didn't execute in critical downs,” Haley said. “We had opportunities to make plays in that game, a couple that probably would have been touchdowns, and we didn't make them.”

Said Foster: “The only issue was us.”

Foster said Haley usually gives Roethlisberger two plays he can take to the line of scrimmage.

“He has the free rein to signal the (designated) guy whatever he wants to do,” Foster said. “Not at the last minute, but he always has a two-play option.”

Roethlisberger has picked the right play most of the time this season, evidenced by the Steelers' nine-game winning streak.

But the margin for error is reduced by the presence of the Patriots, who are making their sixth consecutive appearance in the AFC championship game.

“They are rarely out of position,” Haley said. “Each game you're in the playoffs, the energy, the emotion, the intensity picks up.

“Our entire group is going to have to play its best game of the year, and that's just the way it is.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.