Steelers' Roethlisberger expecting hostile environment, not headset issues

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger expects the reception to be loud and hostile this weekend at Gillette Stadium in the AFC championship game against the New England Patriots.

Unlike the Steelers' previous visit to Foxborough, Mass., he's not expecting the noise to extend to the visiting team's headsets.

When the Steelers played New England in the 2015 season opener, the coach-to-coach headsets picked up the Patriots' radio broadcast during portions of the first half. The Patriots won the game, 28-21.

“I'm not saying there's always an issue, but there was an issue the last time we went up there,” Roethlisberger said Thursday morning. “But that's why you have hand signals, wrist bands, and we're ready to move on with whatever we have to do.”

Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week he doesn't anticipate any communication problems in the championship game.

Roethlisberger, however, does expect the Steelers to face a “hostile environment” at Gillette Stadium, much like they did last weekend at Arrowhead Stadium in their 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers have won five consecutive road games, counting playoffs.

“You've got to understand there are a lot of elements to face,” Roethlisberger said. “The hostile environment, crowd, weather, you never know. We cherish that opportunity to go on the road, especially to awesome environments like Gillette Stadium with passionate fans that are going to be excited.

“It's something you know you're going to have to deal with if you're not the (number) one or two seed.”

The Steelers have never beaten quarterback Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium, their lone win there this century coming in 2008 when Matt Cassel was the quarterback.