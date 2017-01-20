Steelers give full attention to 'undersized' Patriots receiver Edelman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Julian Edelman doesn't have superstar measurable, but some other numbers sure stand out.

His 98 catches and 1,106 yards, for instance.

The eight-year pro headlines a band of mostly unheralded New England Patriots wideouts who carried on rather well after All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski was lost to injury. Edelman isn't the only option for quarterback Tom Brady, but the 30-year-old will draw the Steelers' full attention in the AFC championship Sunday.

Edelman had nine catches against them in Week 7.

“There are a lot of undersized guys who are very successful,” said Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell, “with Antonio Brown being one of them. One thing that makes undersized guys like that successful is they continue to work to get open no matter what. They never stop their route. ... With guys like that you've got to cover a lot because their route is never over.”

Cockrell tackled Edelman twice in the first matchup, when Edelman finished with 60 yards and averaged just 6.7 per catch. Inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons saw Edelman often in Week 7, and stopped him four times on short pass routes.

Edelman wouldn't predict who he'd face most in the rematch, but complemented Timmons' regular-season effort.

“The dude's a stud; I can't say anything bad about him,” Edelman said. “He's a fast guy, he's athletic, he's instinctive. But I don't know who's going to cover me. I'll be preparing for everybody to cover me.”

Edelman had eight receptions for 137 yards against Houston last week, leaving him with more than 100 total catches in the regular season and postseason combined.

Running back James White ranked second in regular-season receptions with 60 catches, 551 yards and five touchdowns. The Patriots lost Gronkowski after Week 12 to back surgery, but Martellus Bennett has 55 catches, 701 yards and seven scores in his place.

However, if Brady looks beyond those three, he'll rely on a collection of receivers who weren't always highly coveted but seem to fit well in New England.

A seventh-round pick from Kent State in 2009, Edelman is joined by former undrafted free agents Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola, rookie fourth-rounder Malcolm Mitchell and December addition Michael Floyd, a cast-off from the Arizona Cardinals.

Yet, the Patriots' pass attack ranked fourth in the NFL at 269.2 yards per game – one spot ahead of the Steelers.

“As a group, they're a very productive unit,” Cockrell said. “They are a group who does all the little things well. They block. They run well after the catch. They get open versus man and zone coverage. They're a smart, intelligent group. So we know we're going to be in for a fight.”

Brady completed 19 of 26 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the matchup at Heinz Field. He connected with six different receivers. The Patriots wideouts are a trickier matchup than maybe expected because they have varied skill sets, Steelers cornerback Artie Burns said.

Consider the athletic versatility of Hogan, who ranked fourth in receptions (38) and yards (680). The 28-year-old played three seasons of lacrosse at Penn State and one year of football for Monmouth. The Patriots signed him in March as a restricted free agent from the Buffalo Bills.

“You definitely have to know what each player is capable of doing,” Burns said. “That's a big part of playing against the Patriots. At any given moment, anybody on their team can make a play. You have to know which guy can do what and in what situation.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.