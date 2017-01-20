Steelers notebook: Harrison holds team to high standard

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Through two playoff games — a small, but timely sample size — James Harrison has collected sacks at a greater pace than at any time in his 14-year career.

Three months shy of his 39th birthday, he has 2 1⁄ 2 sacks, four quarterback pressures and a forced fumble in the postseason — half of what he accumulated in those categories over the entire regular season (five, eight and two).

His team has won nine games in a row, its longest winning streak since 2004, and it will play for the AFC championship Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Yet, Harrison will hold this season in no special regard if the Steelers don't win two more games.

“What would make it satisfying is winning the (Super Bowl),” he said. “Everything up to now is a waste if we don't hold up the Lombardi (Trophy) at the end.”

Asked about this being a successful season for himself and the Steelers, he said, “There's only one successful team at the end of the year.”

Is that an unreasonably high standard?

“That's the Steelers standard,” he said.

Harrison has been the Steelers' most effective defensive player in the playoffs, largely because of a training regimen he refused to change the morning after the Steelers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Less than 90 minutes after the Steelers landed in Pittsburgh, he was working out in the weight room.

“That's the time I was going to (work out), anyway,” Harrison said. “So when they moved the game (to Sunday night), I just kept the same schedule. I got a schedule. I have to stick to it.”

Harrison, who missed Thursday's practice with shoulder and triceps injuries, returned Friday and is listed as questionable.

“He had a good, positive day (Friday),” coach Mike Tomlin said.

Healthy team, officially

After a week in which a stomach virus made its way through the Steelers locker room, no player missed practice Friday because of it, and none are listed on the official injury report for Sunday, either.

The only players on it — tight end Ladarius Green and running back Fitzgerald Toussaint (both with concussions) and Harrison — are listed as questionable.

Of course, this does not guarantee all other players on the active roster will play in Foxborough. It's possible the illness could strike in the 24 hours leading up to kickoff, for instance. But it's a sign the worst is behind the Steelers.

Patriots list seven questionable

For the third consecutive day, all seven players listed on New England's injury report practiced in a limited capacity. All seven, also unsurprisingly, officially were tagged as questionable for Sunday.

Those listed: receivers Danny Amendola (ankle), Chris Hogan (thigh) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee), tight end Martellus Bennett (knee), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) and defensive end and Pitt product Jabaal Sheard (knee).

Kelce fined for shove

The Chiefs' Travis Kelce was fined $9,115 for his after-whistle shove of Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell last Sunday.

Steelers safety Sean Davis earlier in the week acknowledged he was fined for a hit on a defenseless receiver in that game, and linebacker Ryan Shazier said he was not fined.

These were confirmed Friday: Davis' fine was $24,309, but under appeal the amount can be reduced.

Gambling senators

U.S. Senators Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are putting their native states' beers on the line with a bet based on Sunday's outcome.

If the Patriots win, Toomey will pay his debt with a case of Penn Pilsner. Warren will give up a case of Sam Adams if the Steelers win.

While announcing the wager, Warren took a shot at Tomlin.

“Coach Tomlin's smack talk is just that: all talk. The Pats are a bunch of champions through and through, and I'm looking forward to celebrating another trip to the Super Bowl with all of Patriots Nation,” she said.

Toomey was respectful toward the Patriots.

“Sunday's game will be a thrilling match-up of two of the all-time great franchises in the NFL,” he said. “While it's hard to play in Foxborough in January, Coach Tomlin has the Steelers on a roll and they are prepared to exact revenge on their AFC nemesis.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib. Chris Adamski contributed to this story.