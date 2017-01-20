Gorman: Despite injury, Heyward still leading the way for Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Strange as it sounds, the Steelers' nine-game winning streak has coincided with losing arguably their top defensive player.

Somehow, the Steelers have advanced to the AFC championship game against the New England Patriots on Sunday despite a season-ending injury to defensive end Cameron Heyward.

Heyward is indisputably one of their leaders, something the sixth-year veteran has shown since suffering a torn pectoral against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13.

That appeared to be a doomsday scenario for the Steelers. They had lost four consecutive games, then their sacks leader.

“I never thought that way, but I could see other people thinking that way because he's a key player,” defensive end Stephon Tuitt said. “That's what happens when key players go down. It causes riffraff throughout the locker room, when it comes to emotions and people's hope.

“We fought back together. Instead of somebody being negative, he turned that situation into a positive. That's a reason why we are where we are. He's shown the dedication, the work ethic, everything you can show without being on the field.”

His injury didn't stop Heyward from completing his defensive captain duties. He has taken a hands-on role in helping replacements Ricardo Mathews, L.T. Walton and Johnny Maxey and defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Daniel McCullers.

“He went down early, but he's been here, each and every week, each and every game, helping us get prepared,” McCullers said. “He's done a good job helping the young guys, giving us tips. He looks at the formations and lets us know what he sees so we can pick up stuff faster.

“That's a big thing: When one of your best guys goes down, the rest of the guys have to rally and step up.”

Sitting at his corner stall in the Steelers locker room Friday, Heyward put his predicament in the simplest terms: His role has changed.

“You just try to be as unselfish as possible,” Heyward said. “You try to talk to the guys, to make sure they see what they need to see, and I couldn't be happier with the results. You see these guys coming to play every week, making different plays and stepping up. You want to be part of it in a different way.”

Heyward still attends daily weightlifting workouts and position meetings, watching practice and sharing suggestions with teammates.

“He's actually taken the initiative on himself to come around and have his presence in the locker room and the meetings,” Maxey said. “He's always giving advice during our position meetings and during films. He's helping in any way he can. Not being able to play, he's doing as much as possible to help the team.”

Before Maxey made his NFL debut against Baltimore on Christmas Day, Heyward walked him through the positional steps and hand placements in the pre-game routine to calm his nerves.

“It's a bunch of stuff behind the scenes that people don't really see,” Maxey said. “That was my first game, and it made it a lot easier, just by him doing that and talking about the game plan.

“He just let me know, ‘There's nothing to be nervous about. Just go out and do your job.' ”

What's hardest for Heyward is watching them do his job while knowing that he has no control over the outcome of games.

“Not being able to play with my teammates. Not being able to put on my jersey. Not being able to make an impactful play or sack the quarterback or run to the ball or stop the run,” Heyward said. “There's multiple things that you miss. It's almost a little humbling.

“I almost get nostalgic, as crazy as it sounds, but it's hard when you're not on the field. You know you can help this team out, but you're happy for what's going on.”

Heyward will be even happier if the Steelers can advance to the Super Bowl.

“We have the guys to do it,” Heyward said. “Just because I'm not out there doesn't mean we can't accomplish it. You just have to do it a different way.”

Heyward, in his new role, will be leading the way.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.