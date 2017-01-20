Steelers kicker Boswell concerned with win, not record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Imagine how Rick and Dawn Boswell felt sitting in Arrowhead Stadium watching their son, Chris, set an NFL postseason record by kicking six field goals.

Then, throw in the fact that last Sunday was their 34th wedding anniversary.

The record was nice and gave the Boswells something to tell the folks back home in Fort Worth, Texas, but Boswell said the record meant nothing to him.

He said the only numbers that mattered were 18-16, the score of the Steelers' divisional round victory against the Chiefs — even though he was solely responsible, along with holder Jordan Berry and long snapper Greg Warren, for every point that sent the Steelers to Foxborough, Mass., for the AFC championship game Sunday against the New England Patriots.

“We won, and we're moving on,” he said. “Honestly, that's all I care about. I could have eight or nine field goals. If we would have lost, it would have meant nothing.”

The record was historically significant, however, breaking the previous mark of five set eight times, including once by former Penn State and Steelers kicker Matt Bahr in 1990 when he was with the New York Giants. Boswell has 14 field goals in four career playoff games (two seasons), two short of the team record held by Jeff Reed.

Boswell was quick to shoulder blame, though, for the squib kick that Demetrius Harris returned to the Kansas City 45-yard line to set up the Chiefs' first touchdown.

“That first squib is all about me and the timing,” he said. “I messed up the guys, so (the Chiefs) got a lot better return than we practiced it all week.”

The victory made the squib a non-issue, one of two this week involving Boswell.

He missed practice Wednesday with the same illness that swept through team headquarters and incapacitated players and staff. Boswell returned to practice Thursday and Friday, and coach Mike Tomlin called his sickness — like the squib — “a non-issue.”

Asked if he expects to need six more field goals from Boswell on Sunday, Tomlin joked, “We always need him. There's only one (kicker) on the depth chart. We'll use him.”

Boswell said he's not thinking about the Steelers riding his toe to Super Bowl LI.

“If you're thinking about that, you're not thinking about the right stuff,” he said. “Kicking doesn't change (in title games). The balls don't change. Field goals don't change. You just have to stay level-headed and keep kicking and see what happens.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.