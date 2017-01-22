Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Fire alarm set off at Steelers hotel early Sunday morning
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads his team to the field before their game against the Steelers on Oct. 23, 2016, at Heinz Field.

Updated 51 minutes ago

LINCOLN, R.I. — The Steelers became unexpected early risers Sunday when an East Boston man pulled the fire alarm at the hotel they were staying in advance of the AFC championship game.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten confirmed that the fire alarm was set off at the Logan Airport Hilton shortly after 3 a.m.

“It was put to rest quickly thereafter,” Lauten said.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers and firefighters determined it was a false alarm.

Police arrested Dennis Harrison, 25, and charged him with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and setting off a false alarm.

Police said he was not a guest at the hotel and was found walking on the hotel property.

The Steelers and Patriots are set to play in the conference title game Sunday night at 6:40 p.m. in Foxborough, Mass.

A fire alarm also went off at Gillette Stadium at about 10 a.m., causing fire officials to evacuate the stadium.

Hall of Fame finalist and former Steelers guard Alan Faneca wasn't surprised to hear of the incident.

“Never played a game in NE where that did not happen. Every single time,” Faneca said on his Twitter account.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.