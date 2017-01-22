Fire alarm set off at Steelers hotel early Sunday morning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LINCOLN, R.I. — The Steelers became unexpected early risers Sunday when an East Boston man pulled the fire alarm at the hotel they were staying in advance of the AFC championship game.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten confirmed that the fire alarm was set off at the Logan Airport Hilton shortly after 3 a.m.

“It was put to rest quickly thereafter,” Lauten said.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers and firefighters determined it was a false alarm.

Police arrested Dennis Harrison, 25, and charged him with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and setting off a false alarm.

Police said he was not a guest at the hotel and was found walking on the hotel property.

The Steelers and Patriots are set to play in the conference title game Sunday night at 6:40 p.m. in Foxborough, Mass.

A fire alarm also went off at Gillette Stadium at about 10 a.m., causing fire officials to evacuate the stadium.

Hall of Fame finalist and former Steelers guard Alan Faneca wasn't surprised to hear of the incident.

“Never played a game in NE where that did not happen. Every single time,” Faneca said on his Twitter account.