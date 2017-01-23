Patriots' Brady has his way with Steelers defense ... again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For a young secondary, going up against Tom Brady with a Super Bowl berth on the line was serious stuff.

What Brady and the New England Patriots did to the Steelers defense Sunday, indeed, was no laughing matter.

“He's no joke, man,” safety Mike Mitchell said of Brady in the aftermath of New England carving up the Steelers in a 36-17 AFC championship win at Gillette Stadium.

“We knew what it was when we came in here. We were expecting to play the best … We were expecting a high-caliber fistfight. It doesn't get any better than (No.) 12. He is what we thought he was. We gotta take our hats off to him. That's a great quarterback. That's a great offense. They had our number tonight.”

Did they ever. Brady posted a sterling 127.5 passer rating in completing 32 of 42 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns. Brady didn't throw an interception and competed six passes of 20 yards or more.

He completed passes to nine receivers, and 17 completions resulted in a first down.

“They were just able to get open. They tempo-ed us real good. Tom was able to get the ball out to his guys and they were able to catch the ball and run,” cornerback Artie Burns said. “And that's how they ended up getting us.

“Tom is who he is — he makes great plays, and he made great plays out there today. And that's why they're moving onto the next round.”

Brady almost topped the combined passing yards the Miami Dolphins (253) and Kansas City Chiefs (166) had in the prior two playoff games against the Steelers.

Over the course of the Steelers' nine-game winning streak, they allowed opponents an average of 5.5 yards per passing play. Brady and the Patriots averaged 8.5.

“Brady started making a lot of good plays, started calling a lot of checks,” outside linebacker Bud Dupree said. “He was quarterbacking the offense like he does, and we just didn't have an answer for it.”

After the Steelers stopped the Patriots twice on third-down tries, New England converted seven in a row — all passes by Brady. Included in that was a touchdown pass to Chris Hogan, a 16-yarder on third-and-6 late in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Brady connected with Hogan for a touchdown again — this time on a flea flicker.

Although multiple Steelers defensive players said they were prepared to see a trick play from the Patriots, they still were surprised by that particular trick play. As a result, Hogan was wide open.

“We didn't do a great job of executing and they did,” veteran cornerback William Gay said. “They made more plays than we did.”

Brady had a postseason career high in passing yards, but he threw just six passes that traveled downfield more than 15 yards. Though he was 5 for 6 for 139 yards and two touchdowns, much of the damage was done via shorter routes.

“They did a good job taking the little 5-yard routes and turning them into 10, 11 yard gains,” Cockrell said. “We didn't do a good job of sticking on receivers like we have in the past few weeks, and tackling the catch like we have in the past few weeks.

“We have to learn from this and see where we can get better — especially against them.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.