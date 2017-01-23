Gameday grades: Patriots 36, Steelers 17

Quarterback: C-

There's no shame in being outdueled by Tom Brady — he'll arguably be remembered as the best to ever play quarterback — but Ben Roethlisberger will be the first to say he needed to match Brady for the Steelers to have a chance Sunday. He didn't, and the Steelers unsurprisingly lost. Roethlisberger was off-target too many times, especially early. Although he wasn't helped by his receivers at points (and he did, at times, make some good throws), it obviously wasn't close to being enough.

Skill positions: C

Too many mistakes by too many guys, be it Sammie Coates or Cobi Hamilton dropping balls or Darrius Heyward-Bey having a communication breakdown with Roethlisberger. Eli Rogers continued to show he can be an elite No. 3 option, slot-style receiver in this league, and DeAngelo Williams performed admirably when he was called upon in lieu of Le'Veon Bell. But as a whole, the Steelers' struggles in finding a reliable No. 2 threat in the passing game after Antonio Brown finally did them in.

Offensive line: C+

Tough to evaluate on a day in which the star running back barely played and the defense failed to keep the game close. But the inability for Williams to score on two carries from the New England 1 falls on the O-line. But Roethlisberger was not sacked, and he was hit only once. This unit didn't dominate like it had at times this season, and it needed to Sunday if the Steelers were going to have a chance.

Defensive line: B

Javon Hargrave continued to show his immense promise (getting a sack and another tackle for loss), and on whole the Steelers did not allow much in the running game. There was one LaGarrette Blount run in which he carried tacklers with him for an 18-yard gain, but other than that New England's running backs managed 40 yards on 22 carries. For being the unit's best player, though, Stephon Tuitt's name wasn't mentioned enough.

Linebackers: C

Lawrence Timmons had two tackles for loss among 14 total tackles and nine solo stops in what might have been his final game as a Steeler. But he again had problems in coverage. Ryan Shazier was quiet during a game in which they needed him to make a play. A high standard, yes, but again, the Steelers needed their best players to do something special Sunday, and Shazier joined Bud Dupree among those who came up short. James Harrison, at less than 100 percent health, was adequate.

Secondary: D

Simply put, not good enough. It was a tall task for a unit that has rookies at two-fifths of its spots to go up against Brady, a master at reading a defense and identifying his ideal matchup. But that doesn't mean the Steelers defensive backs couldn't have been better. Too many open receivers running wild through the defensive backfield, and too many missed tackles.

Special teams: C

Two of Chris Boswell's three deep kickoffs went for touchbacks, and the other was covered well. His onside kick was well-executed (the Patriots' execution was just better). Jordan Berry did not have the best day punting, either on deep boots or when he was attempting to pin the Patriots deep. The Steelers kickoff and punt returns were OK but nothing special. Boswell did miss an extra point.

Coaching: C-

Mike Tomlin will end up taking more of the blame than he should. That's just the nature of fans. The Steelers aren't the only team the Patriots beat with regularity, but they might be the best team with the most talent the Patriots seem to embarrass again and again and again. To continue to not have answers for New England — at some point coaches must be accountable. The defensive gameplan seemed overmatched by the Patriots, albeit a lot of that is the magnificent pre-snap work by Brady. There are some play calls to quibble with (fans will surely point to the plays from the New England 1) but not enough to outright criticize Todd Haley.

Overall: D+

There's no shame in losing on the road to a team that's won 16 of 18 games this season, including 13 of the 14 times in which it had its starting quarterback and nine of the 10 times it's been at home. But to fail to spend much of the game looking competitive in it? Not a good look. It was a rotten end to what still should be considered an overall good season, including an elite run of nine straight wins.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.