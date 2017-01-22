Sheary remains hot, leads Penguins to win over Bruins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the week leading up to the AFC championship game, Massachusetts native Conor Sheary wondered if his Boston accent might out him as a Patriots supporter and make him unpopular with Pittsburgh sports fans.

He needn't worry.

He couldn't be much more popular in the Steel City than he is right now.

Sheary scored a pair of goals, and the Penguins used a third-period rally to turn a close game into a 5-1 rout of the Boston Bruins.

The Penguins have won four in a row and nine of their last 12.

Sheary has scored two goals in three of his last four games. Since Christmas, he has nine goals and 15 points in 11 games. Only four left wings in the league have more goals than Sheary's 17 this season.

With 6 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first period, play was stopped to repair a problem with the ice near the Penguins runway. The repairs took quite some time, so the teams went to their locker rooms for an early intermission.

When the teams returned, they played the time remaining in the first period, took a 60-second break, switched ends, then went on with the second period.

The unscheduled break turned out to be a turning point when it came to controlling possession and territory.

Before it, the balance essentially was even. The Penguins were outshooting the Bruins, 11-3, but that was because of the inordinate number of shots they blocked — seven in less than 14 minutes.

After it, the Bruins picked up the possession pace considerably. In the final 6:26 of the first through the end of the second period, they poured it on the Penguins, taking a 31-13 advantage in shots and 51-17 edge in shot attempts.

But in a development the Bruins know all too well this season, their territorial advantage didn't lead to goals. In fact, Sheary, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust struck twice in a span of about nine minutes to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead.

Less than a minute into the second period, Sheary grabbed a puck along the left-wing boards in the defensive zone and passed to Crosby, who flew up the ice, turning the counter-attack into a two-on-one break against defenseman Zdeno Chara. Crosby hit Rust on the right wing for the goal.

Later, goalie Tuukka Rask made a save on a Rust deflection but scrambled wildly in an effort to stop a Crosby rebound bid. In the fire drill that followed, Rust sent a shot off the end boards that Sheary collected near the right post and banked in off Rask's body.

Shortly after Sheary's goal, Rask left the game with an illness and was replaced by Zane McIntyre.

Boston cut the lead in half on a David Krejci goal with about six minutes left in the second.

Less than two minutes later, the Bruins had a Grade-A chance to tie the score when David Backes stole a puck from Crosby and took off on a breakaway. Penguins goalie Matt Murray got a piece of his backhand shot with his blocker, sending it flying up over the crossbar.

After giving up seven goals in an 8-7 overtime win over Washington last week, Murray said he was focused on improving his ability to make timely saves. The stop on Backes more than qualified.

The Penguins put the game out of reach with three goals in the first five minutes of the third period.

Chad Ruhwedel took a shot from the right point that Patric Hornqvist collected in front and backhanded in. Sheary buried another shot from the right post off a Rust feed. Crosby took a pass from Kessel alone in front and steered a shot around a stunned McIntyre on the power play.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.